KILLEEN — Two members of the 1st Cavalry Division took part in rescue efforts to save a civilian truck driver from a burning truck after the vehicle overturned on Feb. 23 at around 8 a.m. near Fort Hood.

Sgt. Maj. Charlene Crisp, the senior enlisted advisor for the judge advocate section, 1CD, and Maj. Adam Blocker, plans officer and intelligence analyst, 1CD, along with two other noncommissioned officers assigned to Fort Hood took immediate action when they observed a dump truck make a sharp right turn and tip over in the vicinity of the Golden Chick parking lot along Fort Hood Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.