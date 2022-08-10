Soldiers are beginning to move into a $17.1 million renovated barracks on the east side of the installation, the 62nd barracks to be renovated here since 2011.

Troops from 6th Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, which re-activated with the “First Team” in June, have been moving into the newly-renovated structure, Building 14023 located on 37th Street, for the past two weeks.

