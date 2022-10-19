A wall of Barrack 100 is standing here, a milestone in its construction.

“I am very happy to be building Barrack number 100, and seeing the vertical construction underway is very exciting for sure, as the facility is starting to take shape,” said Brian Dosa, director of Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works. “You can see the walls of the first floor rooms coming together.”

