A wall of Barrack 100 is standing here, a milestone in its construction.
“I am very happy to be building Barrack number 100, and seeing the vertical construction underway is very exciting for sure, as the facility is starting to take shape,” said Brian Dosa, director of Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works. “You can see the walls of the first floor rooms coming together.”
The barracks will be home to 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade soldiers. Command Sgt. Maj. Porter Seagram, 69th ADA, said Barrack 100 will provide soldiers a better quality of life.
“These new barracks will drastically improve the quality of life for our soldiers. Not only are they moving into a fresh space, but they will also be significantly closer to the Lightning Ranch (69th ADA Headquarters). This is noteworthy because some of our Soldiers have a 20-to-25-minute commute from their barracks to work,” Seagram said. “This also helps with carpooling as it will be easier for them to get a ride. Approximately 15% of our barracks soldiers do not own a vehicle, so having them close to their workplace is a welcome improvement. This will also assist our leaders that do leader checks and inspections. These checks will become more efficient and will take less time out of the day of both the soldier and the leader.”
Barrack 100 will have rooms that house two soldiers, but they will each have their own room allowing for some privacy — a concern that has been brought up by soldiers in the past.
“We are building rooms that will provide each soldier with a private room and walk-in closet. Soldiers appreciate the privacy and ability to store and secure their things,” Dosa said. “Barrack number 100 will be built to the 1 + 1 standard — similar to some, but better than many of our barracks on Fort Hood.”
This barrack will be the first to be built from the ground up in more than two decades and Seagram is happy that 69th ADA soldiers will have brand new, high quality living amenities.
“Knowing that our soldiers will be in brand new barracks truly brings me joy. Air Defense Artillery soldiers are the most deployed soldiers in the United States Army. We have young sergeants that are on their third deployment in five years. Our soldiers are deserving of high quality and new living quarters,” Seagram said. “This will be an exciting transition for the soldiers in the barracks but also for all of the leaders in our formation.”
Dosa is passionate about this project, because by developing nice living quarters DPW can give back to the soldiers at Fort Hood.
“We are thrilled to be building a healthy and comfortable facility for our single soldiers to live in,” he said. “Our soldiers have chosen to serve our nation and they deserve a nice place to live while they are assigned to Fort Hood.”
Seagram is pleased knowing that 69th ADA soldiers will be in the new barracks soon.
“It is paramount that all soldiers have quality living amenities. Across the Army we constantly hear ‘People First,’ and I am a firm believer that our video needs to match our audio. After a long day at work, regardless of rank, soldiers want to come home to a cozy and modern living space. When you look at the Health of the Force Report, it’s clear that soldiers need good living amenities,” Seagram said. “The 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade prides itself on hard work, dedication, accomplishing the mission and never giving up. This requires an incredible amount of work from our soldiers. Knowing that they get to go home to quality living conditions is very satisfying.”
Construction on Barrack 100 is projected to be completed in August 2023, but Dosa is also looking forward to the future when construction will begin on Barracks 101 and 102.
“We are also excited to have the money to build barracks number 101 and 102,” he said “Both are in design now and will be awarded for construction by next summer.”
BOSS representatives were brought to the site of Barrack 100 after touring barracks that are being renovated. Spc. Dallas Parker, BOSS president, is happy with the renovation of the currently standing barracks, but was excited that one is being built from the ground up.
“I grew up in a very small town where you didn’t see new stuff (all the time). When we got new stuff, new buildings, new stores it was the talk of the town,” Parker said. “I think people don’t realize how much new things can impact the mental aspect of things. Where they’re building this one, they don’t have any barracks or anything over there. So I think it’ll be a big morale boost for (69th ADA) to have something new in their area.”
“It is good to see them building a new barrack,” said Spc. Robert Webster, BOSS vice president. “It’s like (Parker) said, it’s kind of a morale boost. Fort Hood’s already a big base, but who says it can’t get bigger and better?”
