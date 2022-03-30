GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Guyana Defense Force members and U.S. Army soldiers with the B/2-54th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) and 107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment exchanged skills and experiences in Guyana March 23 as part of the State Partnership Program (SPP).
Florida Army National Guard members collaborated on best practices with their Guyana Defense Force (GDF) counterparts as part of the knowledge exchange. SFAB soldiers discussed search and rescue procedures, while MPAD personnel focused on public affairs and community relations.
Service members from both countries oriented themselves with hands-on scenarios that improved individual skills and strengthened the relationship between forces.
“This is the first time I’ve actually gotten to work with a different country’s military, and the Special Forces (SF) guys are really receptive,” said Sgt. Ethan Arnold, a signal support systems specialist with B/2-54 SFAB. “They have a lot of knowledge that they were able to share with us. We definitely look forward to coming back, given the opportunity.”
The relationship between the GDF and U.S. troops has strengthened as partner nations participate in exercises like Tradewinds and other international knowledge exchanges. These events offer a platform to grow closer while also building on skills to ensure the safety and peacekeeping operations in the region.
“Overall, I felt like the familiarization was very beneficial for both U.S. forces and the Guyana Defense Force,” said Staff Sgt. Ethan Arnold, a team supply noncommissioned officer with B/2-54 SFAB.
The Florida National Guard and Guyana have been partners under the SPP since 2003. The program has been building relationships for more than 25 years and now includes 85 partnerships with 93 nations.
