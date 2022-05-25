KEMPNER — Gilberto Almodóvar Jr. still remembers the first time meeting some of his new unit mates after he reported for duty 40 years ago at Fort Hood’s 2nd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Division.
“When I arrived at Charlie Company from the replacement barracks, the company was out in the field, so there was nobody there,” said Almodóvar, a Puerto Rico-born 2nd A.D. infantryman at Fort Hood from 1979-81, who now works for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in El Paso.
“They arrived in the morning before I got up to brush my teeth and all that, so I go to the bathroom and I hear one of the guys in there talking. It was (Flavio) Valentin, but of course I don’t know who he is yet. They are all talking in Spanish, and I hear, ‘Check this. Check over here; check over there.’
“I thought, ‘What the hell is going on in there?
“So I peek around to the side, and I see what they’re doing. I’m thinking, ‘Did I join the wrong service or something?’ Valentin sees my face and he goes, ‘You. You’re new here, right?’ He says, ‘Wait until you go to the field.’
“I thought, ‘Eh, whatever.’
“The next time I go to the field, I’m taking a shower and I know why they were doing what they were doing. We came back with ticks – all over us. Then it was, ‘Hey, give me a mirror. Check here; check there.’ You know … our private parts.
“That never happened again. I learned pretty quickly — don’t sleep on the ground.”
Almodóvar was one of a dozen former members of the 2nd Battalion who gathered in central Texas last weekend from all over the state and as far away as Virginia and Puerto Rico for a reunion organized by Juan Rosado, a 61-year-old Puerto Rico native who joined the U.S. Army in 1979 and served with the 2nd Battalion until 1982.
The 2nd A.D., once commanded by legendary Gen. George S. Patton, was deactivated at Fort Hood in 1995.
Along with Almodóvar, Valentin and Rosado, other battalion members who came to eat, drink, smoke cigars, and reminisce last Saturday at retired Sgt. First Class Wilfredo Rosario’s home in Kempner, near Big Divide Road in Copperas Cove, were Albert Erazo, Arnie Ortiz, Agripino Soto, Julio Vizcarrondo, Arturo Maldonado, Apolinar Angulo, Edwin Oquendo and Carlos Sanchez.
The idea for a big get-together — a number of other old battalion members were invited but could not attend for various reasons — originated after Rosado ran into a buddy in his home Puerto Rico and they got to talking about their old military days. During a friendly get-together a couple years ago, they decided to try and find some more members of their old unit.
Rosado, who served three years active-duty and then more than a decade in the Army Reserve and finished his military career as a sergeant, got in touch with a number of them fairly quickly but had to do a little digging before he finally located Almodóvar.
“I had some clues, and I found what I thought was his number and I called, but he didn’t answer so I left a message,” Rosado, an accountant and auditor, said. “I said, ‘If you are Almodóvar from Ponce, Puerto Rico (and) if you served in the Army at Fort Hood between ’79 and ’82, call me.”
Almodóvar picks up the story from there:
“I was getting ready to go to work at six in the morning, and the phone rang, but I just left it there. He left me a message, and he gave my name, talked about Fort Hood ’79 to ’81, Charlie Company, 2-41. I said, ‘Wow, this guy knows a lot about me.’ So, I called him back.
“I was surprised when Rosado got a hold of me, because I’m not anywhere on social media or anything like that.
“I said, ‘Of course I’m gonna be there.’”
Rosario, who retired as a sergeant first class after serving six years in infantry at Fort Hood and 24 years overall, said he was happy to have everyone over to his house.
“Some of the guys stay around here and they’ll come by and see me every month or so,” the 70-year-old veteran said. “Others, I haven’t seen in 42, 43 years.
“Puerto Ricans have a special bond. If you’re from Puerto Rico, you protect each other. We fight for each other.”
One of those who shares that special bond was Carlos Sanchez, who was born in Puerto Rico and spent many of his formative years in the Killeen-Fort Hood area when his dad was stationed here as a tanker with the 1st Cavalry Division.
“I met these guys while I was back in junior high school,” said Sanchez, a Desert Storm/Desert Shield veteran who served 14 years in the Army and how lives in Virginia, near Washington, D.C., where he works as an operations specialist for the U.S. Treasury Emergency Preparedness center and is the youngest member of the group at age 56.
“I used to go to Fairway Middle School (in Killeen). We used to walk up 10th Street to go in and out of the base, when those gates were open. We used to walk across the old golf course. There used to be a shoppette right there at the entry on Rancier, so we used to go through there. There used to be a skating rink and a gym and all that stuff. We used to walk all through there and hang out.
“For me, looking at these guys was, like, an awe moment. That’s how my love for the military came to be. I looked up to these guys. They were always shining their boots in front of us; teaching us how to do stuff.
“When I heard about this, I said, ‘Sign me up.’
“I said, ‘Of course, I want to go see these guys. I went into the Army because of these guys.’ It was a super emotional thing for me to see them again. It has been incredible.
“It’s awesome. Sgt. Rosario was my land navigation instructor in basic training. It was funny, because I recognized him from training – not from being part of the circle when I was in junior high school. So, when I saw him, I was like, ‘I know I remember you.’
“He said, ‘Where were you at?’
“I told him all the places I was at and when I said Fort Dix, he said, ‘When were you there?’
“I said, ‘1985.’
“He said, ‘I was there in charge of land nav training.’”
Edwin Oquendo, a 60-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y., native who joined the military when he was 17, served 25 years, including a 1979-83 stint at Fort Hood, and now lives in Puerto Rico, said he loves his fellow battalion members like family.
When he was not busy training for combat, Oquendo — who once squared off against a former Golden Gloves fighter for an impromptu bare-knuckles bout — enjoyed boxing and practicing martial arts. He remembers the day Albert Erazo and another soldier got jumped and beaten badly at a Fort Hood mess hall.
“We used to go down to Belton Lake to relax and have a good time, and Erazo and Rosa — who is not here — were back at the mess hall. They were both small, and some big guys started harassing them and they got into a fight. They beat ‘em up; messed them up pretty bad.
“One of the guys went down to Belton Lake and got us. When the mess sergeant saw us walk in, he said, ‘Oh, no, please don’t mess up my mess hall.’ We were waiting for those guys to come in (to chow) to get some payback, and when they came in at dinner time, they saw us and started running.
“You used to enter the mess hall on one side and go out on the other side. They went running back out the side you came in. They got the message. There was never any more trouble.
“We’re family. We’re brothers. The way we say it is, we have blood family, but we have people that we know who are more like family than blood family.”
Flavio Valentin, a Puerto Rico resident who flashed a “heart hand sign” for a photographer after pretending to bite the cap off a bottle of cold Heineken, spent six years at Fort Hood beginning in 1978. He said the reunion “has been a blast.”
“I’m seeing friends who I thought I’d never see again,” the 63-year-old said. “It’s been beautiful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.