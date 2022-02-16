KILLEEN — Though he retired on Friday, John Diem, former executive director of U.S. Army Operational Test Command at Fort Hood, will soon be back at it and is expected to join the staff at Texas A&M University in College Station.
Diem, 65, will be the director of the Innovation Proving Ground, which is part of the Bush Combat Development Complex in Bryan.
“They set up a bunch of capabilities out there. That’s hypersonics, weapons and networks and stuff,” Diem said Friday afternoon at Texas A&M University-Central Texas. “My group is going to be focused primarily on autonomous systems, robotics, ground and air systems, 5G networks.
“So we’re building a test range there to test these systems in underground complex environments.”
Diem explained that what he will be working on is a joint venture between Texas A&M University, the state of Texas and Army Futures Command in Austin.
A&M-Central Texas President Marc Nigliazzo said it is exciting to see Diem continue his career in testing and research.
“He was telling me about the list of things that he’s got to work on when he gets to College Station,” Nigliazzo said. “(In) some ways, a lot of the same kind of work he did at OTC. Now he’ll be doing it in a research capacity than what he’s done in the military.”
The Army’s Operational Test Command tests new equipment and vehicles.
“We worked so hard to get the resources and capabilities and people we need to test these really complex systems that are coming to the battlefield,” Diem said. “That work’s continuing, but I’ve worked really hard over the last five years to hopefully position us to be able to be in a better position to do that really important job.”
Diem served as the executive director of Operational Test Command since November 2017. Though he only served four years in the Army as an air defense artillery officer, his position he retired from had him as the civilian equivalent to a brigadier general, Fort Hood officials said.
In the middle of the retiremen reception at A&M-Central Texas, Diem presented the university with a $5,000 check Friday afternoon. The check is the initial gift of a planned recurring gift for the “Truth in Testing” Scholarship.
The donation is symbolic of the relationship that OTC has with A&M-Central Texas.
Nigliazzo explained that the relationship the university has with U.S. Army Operational Test Command at Fort Hood is in large part to Diem.
“I think John fully understands what our intent is here, what we’re trying to do, the students we’re attracting and we’re trying to provide,” Nigliazzo said. “And he knows that, especially in a lot of our newest research, aligns very well with what they’re doing at Operational Test Command.”
The new scholarship is designed to go to a graduate student who is specializing in a field of testing or research.
Succeeding Diem in the position of executive director of OTC is John Leffers.
He has been with OTC as the senior test manager for the maneuver support and sustainment test directorate since September 2019.
Prior to joining OTC, Leffers served for more than 28 years in the Army, retiring earlier in 2019 at the rank of colonel.
During his time on active duty, he deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba as part of Operation Sea Signal; Bosnia-Herzegovina as part of Operation Joint Guard; and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia as part of Operation Able Sentry. Additionally, he served three 12-month combat tours: Operation Iraqi Freedom (twice) in Iraq and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the United States Military Academy, a Master of Science in operations research from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College. A member of the Army Acquisition Corps, Leffers is Level III certified in Test and Evaluation.
