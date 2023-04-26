Editor’s note: If you have a story to tell, or know a veteran whose story needs to be told, contact the Killeen Daily Herald at news@kdhnews.com, using the subject line “Veteran Profiles.”
COPPERAS COVE — Michigan native and former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ramona Lezo spent 11 years cooking for soldiers and now she volunteers her time to prepare meals for a three-days-a-week church soup kitchen in Copperas Cove.
Born and raised in Melvindale, just outside Detroit, Lezo grew up in a family of seven kids and during her high school years, she and her sisters worked to make money to help out at home. After graduating in 1979, she started taking classes at Wayne County Community College while also working at a steakhouse, but when her parents divorced, money for school evaporated and she decided to become a soldier.
“When my father left, he didn’t look too far back, and I no longer had that money to be able to go to college, so I ended up joining the military,” said Lezo, a longtime Copperas Cove resident. “Mom didn’t have the ability to make it on her own, so all of us kids paid rent — $25 a week — to help make ends meet.
“We all pulled together, and we became very tight over that. When I joined the military, I always made sure I sent money home so they could be taken care of.
“My oldest sister had joined the military, gotten out, and then went to college. Then, so that she could pay back her loans, she ended up going back into the military as an officer. So when she went back in, that’s when I was old enough to go into the military. There wasn’t a lot of room for growth in Detroit, so that gave me the ability to be able to make a living.
“I think that’s why I do what I do now. I think that has a lot to do with it — my struggling as a young adult. It’s in my heart. I hate to see people have to go through that,” she said, tears filling her eyes.
Lezo took basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Lee, Virginia, then reported for duty at Fort Hood. Due in part to her experience working in a restaurant, she chose to be a cook, or culinary specialist, as her MOS (military occupational specialty). Although being a military cook is considered by some to be a less-than-ideal job, Lezo says it was a perfect fit for her.
“I had some amazing (aptitude test) scores, and I didn’t know at the time that people thought cooks weren’t as good as other MOSs,” she said. “Some people say, ‘Oh, you couldn’t pass your MOS, so you became a cook.’ I didn’t know that until after I was here at Fort Hood. We had a few people who were tankers and stuff like that, and I guess they didn’t cut it, so they ended up becoming cooks. That’s how I found out that people thought about it that way.
“There’s a lot of people out there who are very intelligent who are in that MOS, and you have to have those people to be able to feed hundreds of people at a time. It’s a demanding MOS. You need to be physical, and you need to know the logistics — what (foods) you need to have; how much you need; the equipment you need.
“We were like the morale (boosters) of a lot of the soldiers. If they had good food, they felt good, and they could perform better when they were doing their training.
“We had very long days. An example … When I was in Germany, we worked 12 days on and two days off, at least 10 to 12 hours a day, for three years straight. Those two days off, you couldn’t kick back and relax. You had to get ready for the next 12 that were coming up. It was a struggle. We had some soldiers who just couldn’t take it. It was just so stressful.
“I worked in a small restaurant while I was going to college, and I think that’s probably why I picked being a cook. It was something I was a little bit more familiar with. I enjoyed cooking and that’s why I picked cooking. A lot of times, I did a lot of culinary art events and things like that — Thanksgiving, Christmas, a few competitions.
“Serving people makes me feel good. Helping people succeed in life makes me feel good. That’s why I do what I do.”
Along with Fort Hood and Germany, Ramona spent time in Korea and at Fort Polk, Louisiana. She also met and married a fellow soldier, Ken Lezo, in 1986. After she had a baby boy and he reached school age, the couple decided it would be best for her to get out of the military in 1993.
“With us being dual-military, what happened was, a lot of times I would have to leave my son — because we were going two different places — and we just didn’t think it was a very good thing to have to do.
“When he was in kindergarten, I had to go to NTC (National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California) and he had to go to Fort Hood to do some training. It was for something like 45 days, so we had to pull him out of school at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and send him back home to where I was from in Michigan. We had to keep documentation about him being in school and they had to transfer it down to Louisiana, so he could graduate kindergarten. I was like, oh my gosh, this is so crazy. So we decided it would be best if one of us got out.
“After Desert Storm, they had a way that you could get out of the military that was called … They had so many people in MOSs that were too high ranking, so they were given severance pay to get out of the military. They gave me a year’s severance pay to get out.”
By that time, Ramona was back in Copperas Cove and Ken was on his way to Fort Hood from Fort Polk. She decided to go back to school and also went to work in food service.
“After I got out, I really thought I would be making the same amount of money that I was making in the military,” Ramona said. “I had no doubt in my mind. Come to find out, there weren’t very many jobs around here that made good money. So I ended up going to CTC (Central Texas College). I wanted to become a computer tech. All the time I was there, I worked for a food service company right there at the college, so that made things really, really convenient.
“It seemed like every time I wanted to go in a different direction, food service just kept pulling me and pulling me. I ended up not fighting it … What happened was, CTC had their food service contracted out and then they decided to go ahead and take it over. That was when I was getting ready to graduate, and I ended up getting a job working there for CTC, and then I ended up becoming an instructor in culinary arts.”
Ramona and Ken wound up getting divorced after 15 years together, and she continued to work for CTC until she retired last year.
When she learned about the soup kitchen at Fairview Community Church, Ramona offered to help out and now she is a familiar face around the facility that offers free meals to anyone from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
It is something she enjoys doing and plans to be involved with for a long time.
“My vision for this is so much more than what it is now,” the mother of one and grandmother of two said recently, sitting at one of the tables in Fairview’s Fellowship Hall, where the soup kitchen is located. “I would like to see it become more of a resource center. I know that Pastor Mike (Harrigan) and some of the other folks here have a good heart and they help a lot of people, but I don’t think a lot of people know about it.
“They do so much more than just food. When people need resources, they are there for them, and it’s not just the cooking. People who are homeless (and) have addictions and things like that. I would like to eventually see this place become more of a restaurant. Everybody deserves to be served. It doesn’t matter how much money you make. Everybody needs to be able to sit down and relax and talk to other people and find out about the different resources that are here.
“Once we can get some funding, so we can take care of some stuff in the kitchen — we’re very limited in the kitchen — I would like to see a lot of people come here. Even people who have money (can) come here and eat and donate whatever they can. If they can donate five dollars for a meal or 10 dollars for a meal, we can take that money and put it back into offering different things.
“I can also see people who want to learn how to serve, or how to work in the kitchen, we could give them that kind of training. There’s a lot of things we can do here. I think we can make such a difference in the community.”
Looking back at her 11 years in the military and two years as a soldier’s wife after she got out, Ramona says she thoroughly enjoyed it. There were tough times, she said, but she would do it all over again.
“I’ve always been somebody who wanted to give back and be a part of something that was bigger than I was, so being in the military really fit for me. Anytime there was a deployment or anything like that, I enjoyed it.
“Reforger (annual NATO military exercises in Germany from 1969-1993) was a real big thing that I enjoyed. Korea was definitely an experience that had some hardship to it, but I came out a much stronger person because of it.
“The hardest part was being a (military) spouse. To me, it was a lot easier being a soldier because I knew if I was in an environment that was changing, I knew how I was doing. But if he had to leave, I didn’t know what his environment was going to be.
“He ended up going to Gitmo for a while (the detention camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, that was used by the U.S. to house Muslim militants and suspected terrorists after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks). He got deployed down there. I was a nervous wreck during that time, trying to find out what was going on.
“I’d be stuck to CNN news while I was trying to go to school and take care of my son. There were no cell phones back then, so communication was just letters. The not knowing is a heckuva lot harder than being there, I believe.”
