WACO — Robert Griffin III, a former standout on the gridiron as quarterback for the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs, Baylor Bears and eventual NFL Rookie of the Year in 2012, credits his upbringing as the son of two Fort Hood veterans with the success he had on the field and in life.
Griffin’s mother served in the Army for 13 years and his father served for 21, he explained during a news conference prior to his induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
It was his father who instilled discipline from a young age. Griffin said some thought the discipline his father brought was “too much,” but as he stated, “It was exactly what I needed.”
For Griffin, it was more than that, however.
“But he taught me how to approach life and finish what you say you’re going to finish. ‘Yes, sir. No, ma’am,’” Griffin said. “All that stuff led to me being able to accomplish everything that I was able to accomplish.”
Quarterbacking Copperas Cove, Griffin took the Bulldawgs to the Class 4A, Division 1 state championship game in two consecutive seasons, ultimately losing both.
Uncertain times
To get there, it wasn’t always certain, however. During the news conference, Griffin spoke about the time he wasn’t sure he would ever see his father again.
“I still remember when my dad went over to fight the war in Iraq. He got stop-lossed,” Griffin said. “So, military families, we know ... you hear stop loss, like that’s not a good word to hear, because a lot of times, the people who got stop-lossed and go over, they don’t come back.
“So I’m at a basketball camp in Texarkana — I think a five-star basketball camp, something like that. So they got me out in the middle of nowhere, playing against other people, getting my Tony Parker on, you know.
“And we come back from basketball practice, and I’m in the cafeteria. And I look down the edge and I see the door open. And there’s my dad coming back from Iraq — first time I saw him — and I just ran to him.
“And, you know, moments like that, I’ll never forget because the military meant so much to me and my family, but also how much you have to sacrifice.
“And I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again, so being able to see him in that moment and running to him and jumping in his arms, he’ll never admit it, but he probably shed a tear that day.”
Athletic accolades
In his two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Bulldawgs, Griffin threw for 3,357 yards and 41 touchdowns while rushing for 2,161 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Griffin not only excelled in football, however. He also shined on the basketball court and on the track.
On the track, Griffin set two state records in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles for the Bulldawgs. As a junior, Griffin was ranked the No. 1 high school 400-meter intermediate hurdler in the nation and was named the Gatorade Texas Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
On the track and football field at Baylor, Griffin continued to excel.
During his freshman season, Griffin proved to be one of the best hurdlers in the nation, winning the 400-meter hurdles event in the Big 12 Conference Championship, the NCAA Midwest Regional Championship meets, and breaking the NCAA Midwest Regional 400-meter record in the process.
Griffin recovered from a torn ACL in 2010 to win the 2011 Heisman Trophy, awarded to college football’s most outstanding player.
He finished the 2011 season with 4,293 passing and 37 touchdowns while also rushing for 699 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to winning the coveted Heisman Trophy, the first in Baylor history.
In 2011, Griffin led the Baylor Bears to their best finish in 21 years at 10-3 and led them to their first bowl victory since 1992 when they beat the Washington Huskies 67-56 in the Alamo Bowl.
