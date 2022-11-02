JOLLYVILLE – Former Copperas Cove High School principal George Willey was a few weeks out of U.S. Navy boot camp and serving as an airman refueling fighter jets and helicopters aboard the USS Constellation (CV-64) super carrier in the north Arabian Sea when he got a supersonic wake-up call.
“We went to school for four weeks in Orlando and then we caught up with the aircraft carrier in a place called Diego Garcia, which is joint owned by Britain and the United States (just south of the equator in the central Indian Ocean),” said Willey, who was Cove High principal from 2002-07 and now lives in the Austin-area community of Jollyville. “The ship left the next day, and we went straight up into the north Arabian Sea and spent over 90 days there escorting the tankers after the Stark incident. That was in the summer of 1987.”
The USS Stark frigate was on patrol off the Saudi Arabian coast on May 17, 1987, when it was hit by two Iraqi missiles during the Iran-Iraq war. A total of 37 U.S. Navy personnel were killed or later died and 21 injured.
“Even though shortly after that, we went to war against Iraq, at that time we were really kind of supporting Iraq against Iran,” Willey said. “Iran was the major enemy and that’s why we were there.
“We were in the upper part of the Indian Ocean before you go into the Persian Gulf. It really wasn’t safe for us to go up into the Persian Gulf, so we’d go up pretty close. They had a lot of missile launchers there in the Strait of Hormuz, and so what we would basically do is fly air support for 24 hours when a group of oil carriers went from where we were to where they were going to fuel, and then several days later, we would fly support for them coming out of there.
“I can remember one of those initial days when a Russian ‘Bear’ (bomber) flew over the top of the aircraft carrier with an F-14 right on its tail. If the Bear locked in on us, the F-14 would blow it out of the air.
“That was, like, the first time I really realized — and I hate to say this, because you’d think at 19 that you’d know — that this was really serious. This was not a movie; it’s real stuff. I hate to say I was not more mature than that at 19, but I can remember saying that this was very serious stuff.”
Willey, who served a total of two years’ active duty and four years in the Naval Reserve, was born into a family of education professionals in Shreveport, La., and graduated high school in Calhoun County, Texas, near Port Lavaca. A year and a half later, he joined the Navy and headed to boot camp in Orlando, Fla.
It was an eye-opening experience that taught him things he never learned in school.
“You know, I guess the one life lesson from the military and boot camp was just coming together with people from all over the country,” he said. “There were even some foreign nationals that were there for programs for them to gain their U.S. citizenship. That was really my first experience with diversity and really understanding that there’s a lot more similarities in people than differences.
“I think that’s something that really benefited me in education and being a school leader. When you get together with a group of people who come from a rural area or the big city — or whatever their ethnicity or economic status is — people are more similar than different. That was kind of my first experience with meeting people from a lot of different places.
“And, of course, at boot camp you have these inspections, tests you have to take — whether it’s a swimming test, physical fitness test, or academic test — and all the anxiety or stress that comes with that. I think that builds some lifelong skills that you can refer back to when (challenging) things happen. Well, I got through that so I can get through this, as well.”
Four weeks or so after boot camp, Willey was on a warship just offshore from one of the world’s most volatile regions. It was fairly intense duty at times, but young Willey paid attention during safety briefings and never had any real trouble.
Except for this one close call that shook him up a little.
“The way they train you is, the first couple of days you’re there, you go up in the superstructure (command and control center) and kind of look down over everything that operates below,” he said. “They actually call that ‘Vultures Row,’ meaning if you stand up there long enough, you’ll see somebody get hurt. Then we actually get out on the flight deck on a buddy system, and they show you how not to get hurt.
“In your training, they show you all the things that have happened to people, to try to keep you self-aware. It’s kind of like driving a car or something like that. You know, my dad would tell me you have to be really careful when you go off the side of a road that doesn’t have a shoulder, because if you jerk the wheel to get back on the road, you could have a really bad wreck. He can tell you that, but sometimes you kind of have to see things happen to really realize the significance. You almost have to see a car that’s done that to say, ‘You know, dad’s right.’
“I actually almost got killed one time. The most dangerous time is at night. You’re wearing these ear muffles and you’re tired … there was a plane that was called an E-3, which is a prop plane, and the props were running and I was walking toward that when somebody grabbed me.
“That was one of the closest calls I remember that could have been a bad situation for me. I don’t know if it really scared me … I did realize how close I came. It made me pay better attention.”
Then there was the time an aircraft failed to return to the carrier.
“We did lose a plane,” Willey said. “There were these A-6s that were bombers, but they have these that were retrofitted that we called EA-6s, which are like electronic jam systems, where they kind of like jam the communication of the enemy and stuff like that. We lost one of those and we looked for it for a couple days. We found some debris but unfortunately, we weren’t able to find those four pilots.
“That was obviously pretty overwhelming.”
After that mission, Willey finished his two-year active-duty obligation on various training exercises and other duties, including a second deployment to the Indian Ocean, then started a four-year stint in the Navy Reserve and went back to school. He attended classes either full-time or part-time for the next 11 years until he earned a master’s and a doctorate degree.
His first teaching job was 12th grade government and economics in Carthage, Texas, 20 miles west of the Louisiana state line. Like many brand-new school teachers, the reality of being in a classroom in front of actual students was an adjustment, but he soon learned.
“Teaching is a lot more than just knowing your content,” Willey said. “When you jump into a classroom and you’re so eager about transmitting your knowledge, you have to remember, we all — adults and kids — have things that we prefer over other things. So you’re going to have some kids who are excited about what you’re teaching and then you’re going to have some — maybe a lot — that your subject may not be their favorite thing, so you’re going to have to find a way to develop that relationship with them. They have to know that you care about them as a person, so they’ll give you the respect of paying attention.
“Also, trying to find creative ways to connect whatever you’re teaching to their lives. You have to understand that, first, you have to make that connection, and that took a while, but I have great memories from that time.”
With a total of 30 years in the education business, Willey also was a classroom teacher in Round Rock, along with serving as Cove High principal, and then being promoted to an administrative position for two years. After that, he became assistant superintendent in Cameron, followed by a move to Taylor, where he was chief academic officer. He retired from there about a year-and-a-half ago and now serves as an assistant professor of education at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, something he also did part-time when he worked in Cove.
“I love it,” he said. “This is paradise. The president here creates such a great environment. It’s just a great place.”
A married father of two, 55-year-old Willey was recently one in a group of 10 area veterans honored by Congressman John Carter with a Congressional Veteran Commendation recognizing their military and community service.
Willey said the recognition was “very humbling.”
“I didn’t really know how all that worked, but when I saw that I was being recognized with a World War II veteran and another gentleman from Vietnam … to be honored at the same time they were honored was almost overwhelming; to be in the same group with people who were in a much more serious and dire situation than I was in.”
Looking back at his military service, Willey says that although his time in the Navy was short, he is proud to have served and will forever treasure the memories.
“It was life-changing for me,” he said. “When I went into the military, it was just to really take some time to determine exactly what I wanted to do for a career. I did know that I was earning money to get my undergraduate degree by my service, but then to really … I was not aware of the Hazelwood (Act for providing education benefits) at that time, and to become aware that would allow me to go to school tuition-free was life changing. To be able to earn two additional degrees and go into school leadership.
“Just being on active duty for a couple of years is something I still talk about frequently. There’s probably not a week that passes that I don’t share some stories with people about things that went on. It was just a very memorable time, and I find that’s common among all veterans, of all areas. I can’t say I’ve ever come across anyone who’s said, ‘Nah, I wish I hadn’t done that.’
“Now, I think it becomes a very challenging life for someone that’s going to be getting married and raising a family, because of the deployments and stuff, but when you’re young and single, you learn so many things about yourself, and you develop a certain confidence that’s life changing.
“We have our monthly (American) Legion meeting tonight, and all the guys and girls that are in my American Legion troop … we all laugh and have a lot of fun (talking) about those times. A lot of people act like being a veteran is a big deal, and it may be, but most people who are a veteran … it’s just the camaraderie they had during that time period that stays with them forever.”
