CORYELL COUNTY — Being a battalion and brigade commander’s wife in the U.S. Army kept Wendy Sledd plenty busy — entertaining VIPs, leading Family Readiness Groups, supporting and mentoring young military spouses and more — but it was one duty in particular that still brings tears to her eyes.
“When we were in battalion command, our brigade lost more than a hundred soldiers,” explained Sledd, who lives west of Gatesville in Coryell County, after spending nearly 35 years stationed around the world with husband, Keith, a retired colonel. “The soldiers downrange have their own memorial services, and we also had them in the rear.
“So it required me and my battle buddy to help plan those and take care of the families with the chaplain, help make (casualty) notifications, and those kinds of things. The chaplain would do the notification, and we would wait outside until we had permission to come in.
“I will say it’s challenging — at the end of a funeral or memorial ceremony — when the wife and children are sitting on the front row (and) you’re the command spouse, and you have to go by and say some words of sympathy and put your hand on the top of her hand, which is laying on top of the American flag.
“You feel kind of guilty that she’s lost her husband, but you haven’t.”
Wendy was born in Midwest City, Okla., and graduated from high school in Crowder, where she went to live with her grandparents when she was 12 years old. Her early childhood years had been difficult, she says, but her life settled down and became much more stable after the move.
“I’ll tell you, it was a great preparation for military life in many ways,” Sledd said. “I actually moved seven times in the sixth grade, so I learned to be flexible.
“I ended up going from a large urban school to a K-12 (that was) all in one building. I had a very strict upbringing, but I’m grateful for that now. They taught me good values; a hard work ethic that I think has served me very well in life. If you give me something (to do), I’m going to give you 300%. If I commit to it, I will give it everything I have. I credit my grandparents for that because they never let me slack off.”
After high school, Sledd attended East Central University in Ada, Okla. She had been involved in a number of beauty pageants over the years that earned her scholarship money, and won various public speaking competitions, so she had an eye on a career in the news media or maybe public relations. Her grandparents had other ideas.
“They said, ‘No, you’re going to be an accountant. We don’t want you living here your whole life. You need to be an accountant.’ So I was an accounting major for three semesters. I also worked. I had a work-study job and I picked up another job besides that one.
“At the end of my third semester — halfway through my sophomore year — I realized I just did not want to do accounting, so I went home and talked to my grandparents. I told them I was going to change my major to mass communications. They were not in agreement with my choice, but my college was paid for, so I made the change. I was a straight-A student in high school and between my academic scholarships and my pageant scholarships, I went to college completely paid for. It paid for my books, my labs, everything.”
It was at college that she met Keith, who had spent a year at East Central before deciding to join the Army, completed a four-year enlistment, and then returned to school before going back on active duty after completing the university’s ROTC program in 1987.
Wendy remembers running into her future husband in 1986 as she was leaving a class and he was going into the same room for a class that followed. They “kind of connected” and went their separate ways, then saw each other again later, started dating, and three months after that, decided to get married.
“I was actually dating someone else when we first met,” Wendy said, “I was wearing a drop necklace with the guy’s initials on it, so I smiled and went on my way. Then I connected with him at a social event that was sponsored by one of our professors, and we got to know each other a little bit better, and I decided to go out with him.
“The February before I was graduating in May, we were engaged but I accepted a job in Washington, D.C., as a press aide for a congressman. So I told Keith, ‘Hey, I have my whole life to get married. I’m going to D.C.’
“He agreed. He said, ‘I don’t want you to have any regrets.’
“I will say it was very difficult to go, but it was a great experience for me; coming from small town Oklahoma and moving to somewhere like Washington, D.C., was a great eye-opener. To learn how the political system works was incredible. I ended up working for both a congressman and a senator before I came back.”
They got married in September 1987 and began a three-and-a-half decade journey that included moving from place to place 17 different times. Wendy says the transient lifestyle did not bother her, but it took a while to get used to “the Army ways.”
She describes this scene:
“Keith was at the infantry officer basic course at Fort Benning. We had just moved there so we were still unpacking, and the phone rings — of course, we had landlines then; no cell phones — and I answer and the guy says, ‘Yes, I need to speak with Joe.’
“I said, ‘I’m sorry, there’s no one here by that name.’
“I hang up and the phone rings again: ‘Yes, I think I just called you. I need to speak with Joe.’
“I said, ‘Yes, you did. I told you there’s no one here by that name.’
“I hang up and the phone rings again. Keith says, ‘I’ll get it.’ He thinks it’s a prank caller. Well, it was his commander. Keith’s first name is Joe. In the Army, all your paperwork has you by your first name, so after he finished the call, he said, ‘Honey, if anyone calls and asks for Joe, that’s me.’”
Wendy remembers her years living in Germany — they were stationed there four different times — as busy, enjoyable, and sometimes difficult. This was during the time of Operation Iraqi Freedom (2003) and beyond.
“He did battalion command in Schweinfurt and brigade command in Bamberg, which was very interesting because he was also the senior mission commander on post, which meant a lot of the entertaining duties for visiting dignitaries fell to me,” she said. “We were there for two years, and in that time, I hosted 63 events at my home.
“We also had soldiers and families stationed all across Europe, so I would travel and I would visit and spend time with our soldiers and families. We had soldiers in Italy, so I would go and spend a week there. It was a very rewarding but challenging time.
“One of the most frightening things we had to work through … when you’re in Europe, you all live on base, for the most part. And so, when we were all outside or whatever, and we would see a soldier drive by in his Dress Greens and not his BDUs or ACUs (regular uniforms), we knew he was going to make a (casualty) notification,” she said, pausing as tears choked her voice. “They always notified in their Dress Greens; they didn’t notify in their BDUs or ACUs.
“We would just stop to wait and see whose house he was stopping at. You didn’t know if he was going to stop at your house; your neighbor’s house ...
“I talked to my husband about it, and I said, ‘Hey, this can’t go on. This is crazy. We’re all in fear.’ So several of us battalion command spouses got together and we met with the rear detachment commander for the brigade, and said, ‘Hey, this is how we’re feeling, and how we’re stressing.’
“He corrected that to where they put their Dress Greens on after they arrived to make a notification. And the same thing occurred when they were going before a promotion board. They would put on their Dress Greens, so they would drive to work like that or drive home like that. So they started keeping their Dress Green uniforms in their offices.”
Keith retired in 2017, and by that time, the Sledds were living in central Texas and Wendy was working as director of communications for the Copperas Cove Independent School District, a position she has held for nine years. Along with working as a congressional aide, she also worked as an events planner for AUSA (Association of the United States Army) and volunteered for numerous positions, including the Red Cross.
While they were in Schweinfurt, she was named FRG leader of the year and won a number of volunteer of the year awards and international pageants, including Mrs. Germany and Mrs. Europe titles.
She still believes in going above and beyond in any project she undertakes and does not plan to slow down anytime soon.
“I’m pretty high energy and a little bit of a workaholic,” Wendy said recently, “so I don’t have any intentions of retiring. I have worked or volunteered in some facet of PR since 1984. I just found out I was elected vice president of our region for the Texas School Public Relations Association executive committee.
“Usually, when I go somewhere, I know I’m limited to two or three years. So I try to give my 300% to it and leave it better than I found it. Not perfect, and it doesn’t mean the next person won’t change it, but I do try to leave it better than I found it.
“In Copperas Cove, I’ve gotten involved in many things in addition to my job. We live in a community that’s large enough to have the amenities, but small enough that we all know each other and hold each other accountable. I have been able to achieve a lot of things with the support of the community and the school district. That has helped keep me feeling fulfilled.”
After nearly half a lifetime as a military spouse, Wendy says she looks back on those days with great pride and satisfaction. There were sad and stressful times, she said, and it is important for those going through similar circumstances to know where to go for support, and not be afraid to ask for help.
“It’s important to recognize if you need help, like during a deployment or some other difficult time. For me, I am a very happy, positive person, and it got to where if somebody would bump me on the shoulder by accident on the sidewalk, I would start crying. I would cry every morning in the shower when I was getting ready because I couldn’t cry in front of my spouses. I was the command spouse and I had to be the strong one. I figured if I cried in the shower, no one could tell because I was all wet anyway.
“I was losing my hair by the handfuls, because of the stress. So I went and saw an MFLC, a military family life consultant and said, ‘Hey, I know I’m not the regular Wendy. I need help.’
“One thing that really made a difference for me, I think, is that I was extremely active. I hear spouses complain about the FRG, and my question is, ‘Well, it’s your FRG. What have you done to make it better?’ If you haven’t taken an active role in your FRG … it’s like voting. Don’t complain about an election, if you didn’t vote.
“It’s hard to explain. People who have not served in the military have no idea how families serve,” she said.
“I will say I am very fortunate that many of our deployments (and other lengthy separations) were over in Europe. You bond together more so as military families, when you’re overseas, I believe, than when you’re in the United States. You don’t have anyone else nearby to help out. You have to rely on one another. You have to work as a team.
“So I’m very grateful that for both battalion command and brigade command, we were deployed overseas. I have tremendous friendships from that time. I could not see those people for five years and we’ll get together and fall right back into it, as if we’ve seen each other every day.”
