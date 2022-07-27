Lt. Gen. Douglas M. Gabram, commanding general of Installation Management Command, had the opportunity to speak to newly arrived troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division at a special ceremony Jun. 29 on Cooper Field.

The patching ceremony is a tradition implemented by Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division, meant to welcome incoming soldiers to the “First Team “after completing the Pegasus Integration Troop process.

