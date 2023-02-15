Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part series in which retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Moltz Jr., a longtime Copperas Cove resident, talks about his 20-plus-year military career, and discusses his role as part of the historic Cold War standoff between the United States and former Soviet Union, along with a harrowing battle that earned him a Bronze Star for valor in Vietnam.
COPPERAS COVE — Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Moltz Jr. was awarded a Bronze Star Medal with ‘V’ device for heroism in combat during Vietnam, but along with the memory of that horrific battle, another remarkable act of wartime courage — and outstanding leadership — stands out in his mind more than 50 years later.
“I was leading an artillery unit, and one day we were going up through a rubber plantation,” said Moltz, a longtime Copperas Cove resident who received a total of five Bronze Stars, two Meritorious Service Medals, the Army Commendation Medal and two Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry during his 20-plus-year career. “We were behind … I believe it was 2nd Infantry (but) I’m not sure anymore, and they got hit big-time. Tremendous firefight.
“In the trees, there was not a whole lot we could do, but we had a lot of automatic weapons, so we split and pulled out on the flank to back them up.
“All the officers but one second lieutenant were either dead or wounded; all the senior noncommissioned officers were either dead or wounded. The battalion commander flying overhead in his chopper saw it happen, landed his bird right in the middle of the firefight, jumped out and told them to put the worst casualties on his command bird, and take them to the hospital.
“He went to the lieutenant, and he said, ‘I’m here with you,’ and he stayed with them throughout the whole fight. After everything was settled, the guys in that battalion would do anything for that guy, who at that time was Lt. Col. Alexander Haig (who later served as U.S. Secretary of State under President Ronald Reagan and was White House chief of staff under President Richard Nixon and President Gerald Ford).”
Along with serving twice in Vietnam (1966-67 and 1970-71), Moltz was on the front lines in Germany during the Cold War in Europe, an era that began shortly after World War II and ended in 1991, in which the former Soviet Union erected political, ideological and military barriers to keep their dependent eastern and central European allies separate from the West.
It divided Europe — and Germany — into East and West. On the east side of the so-called Iron Curtain were the countries connected to or influenced by the Soviet Union, and on the west side were the countries belonging to NATO, connected to or influenced by the U.S., or considered neutral.
“In those days, we had five cavalry regiments along the Iron Curtain,” Moltz said. “Each one had three squadrons. Each one had tac(tical) nuke units, 24 hours around the clock, seven days a week, if an attack should come across the border. We were looking across the border at 150 Soviet divisions, between the Russians, the Czechs and the East Germans.
“The Iron Curtain there was about a 300-meter barbed wire strip with minefields, concertina wire, guard towers every 150 yards with machine guns. They weren’t nice to people who tried to cross (the border), like we are down in Mexico. If somebody tried to cross, they got shot.
“One I can remember, I was up with the platoon leader of the cavalry platoon that was on duty there. We saw this woman and three kids come out of the woods on the far side. She looked and the guards weren’t paying much attention, so she made a run for it. She evaded the mines, got through the barbed wire, and right on the border was a canal. Just before she got to the canal, the guards saw her and they yelled at her. She didn’t stop and they opened fire.
“One kid, they killed him right there. She and the other two jumped for the water. They hit one of them in the air; he never came back up. She and the other kid tried to swim, and I said, ‘Isn’t there something we can do?’
“They said, ‘No, not until she gets midstream.’”
In the end, the woman, who was shot five times, and her remaining child, who was unharmed, were rescued by the Americans, and both survived.
“That’s the kind of stuff that was going on,” Moltz said.
He was stationed in Germany from 1961 to 1964, and prior to his first tour in Vietnam, after attending some officer training at Fort Sill and Fort Bliss, Moltz commanded a nuclear missile site on top of a mountain range outside Los Angeles, Calif. The mission there was to watch for an attack from high-flying Soviet bombers and launch missiles to destroy them.
“There was a missile defense (network) all around the perimeter of the United States,” Moltz said. “The doctrine at the time said that the Soviets would launch a bomber force numbering over 1,200 bombers. These guys would be carrying at least two 20-megaton bombs in each one of them. Using the old World War II tactics, you shoot one of those down and boom, you’ve got miles of destruction.
“When the 30-kiloton warheads went off, you’d have a 4,000-meter burst in the sky — 25,000 degrees — and nothing would come down. The bomber, the bombs in it, everything would be vaporized. My engagement distance would be 170 miles out and usually about 60,000 feet (altitude).”
After one year there, he headed to Vietnam for a year, came back and served as assistant professor of military science at Penn State University for three years, then went back to Vietnam in 1970, where he served as a liaison between U.S. and Vietnamese fighting forces, providing updates from the battlefield back to headquarters.
It was during that first tour in 1966 that Moltz risked his life to save one of his men and was awarded a Bronze Star for valor. He describes that battle:
“We came under heavy attack — a lot of mortar rounds came in. You hear people yell, ‘Mortars!’ and everybody runs for the nearest bunker. We always dug in and had overhead cover and so forth. Well, one of the soldiers — I don’t think I ever knew why — elected to go back to his section, instead of going to the nearest bunker.
“He headed across the area, and a mortar round landed right next to him and took out both his legs. He went down, and there’s rounds falling down all over the place. He cried out for help. The first sergeant and I were in a bunker not too far from him and I turned to the first sergeant, ‘You’re in charge,’ and I took off and ran out there and got him.
“I got down on my hands and knees on top of him, and told him to grab behind my neck, and I dragged him back into the bunker. He was one of my men. I wanted to be successful in supporting the battle, but I wanted to bring home all my guys. I felt as much as the fight was what we were there for, bringing as many of those guys as I could was important. Another day, we had three killed and 27 wounded in 10 minutes.”
As leader of an artillery unit, Moltz and his men usually fired from a distance at enemy troops, but there were times when combat became up close and personal.
“We were in a bunker, under direct attack,” he said. “People were fighting between the bunkers and so forth. I turned around as this guy came through the door (rear of the bunker) with rifle and bayonet.
“He didn’t quite get to me. I had the old Army .45, and I pulled up and got him. The first round hit him square in the chest and stopped him dead in the air. The expression on his face was … surprise? Very hard to describe. The second shot put him on his back. It’s not the kind of thing you forget.
“You regret it. But you have to know … if I hadn’t done it, the bayonet would have been right here,” Moltz said, pointing at the middle of his chest. “Or maybe one of my other guys. There is nothing glorious or beautiful about combat. It is horrendous. But you reach a point at which you have to survive.
“Any decent person would not want to kill another person. War doesn’t particularly change that. All those guys on the other side are somebody’s husband; somebody’s father; somebody’s son. They want to go home, too. Most of us (Vietnam vets) don’t want to talk about it. But I think a lot of that PTSD stuff that is going on — we used to call it combat fatigue — you have to let that pressure out. The worst thing you can do is bottle it up inside you and never talk about it. It just festers and grows.
“I don’t think a decent person can ever be proud of killing another person. But it happens. An executioner at a prison … I don’t think he is proud of what he does. But it’s got to be done. If you are engaged as we were most of the time from eight miles out, you don’t see the bodies. If there is a direct attack on you, then you do.
“If you get somebody face to face, you never forget the face.”
After retiring from the military in 1980, Moltz went back to school and became a public school teacher in Copperas Cove. He taught Texas history, American history and life sciences at Cove Junior High for five years, then was asked to create a Junior ROTC program for the high school and oversaw that for 16 years.
Now 85, he looks back on his military and post-military careers with satisfaction, and offers the following words of wisdom and lessons learned:
“I think, in any group of people — I don’t care what race, what gender, what nationality, what profession — you have a lot of folks who are just trying to do their job. You have some really outstanding folks who will excel, and you have some slimeballs. Unfortunately, the two extremes get all the publicity.”
