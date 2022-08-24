BELTON — Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Howard never considered himself much of a religious person or particularly spiritual when he was growing up in the Pacific Northwest, but a series of events beginning after high school graduation eventually led him to serve 20 years in the military as a chaplain.
His college career began at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon, near Portland, where he joined a local fraternity and was unexpectedly selected as fraternity chaplain.
“I had never attended church and never said a prayer in my life,” said Howard, a 77-year-old Belton resident and former associate professor at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. “I was the only member of the fraternity who did not enjoy drinking — it was just not part of my lifestyle.”
One of his early chaplain duties was to open fraternity meetings with a prayer, so he learned a few from a book, one thing led to another and he became a devoted Christian, transferring to the University of Oregon to study psychology and then attending Western Seminary, where he graduated with a master’s degree in 1971.
Howard was born in Highland Park, Ill., and grew up on a farm in Oregon after his parents divorced and his mother remarried. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was responsible for the usual assortment of daily farm chores, including milking cows by hand early in the morning.
He and six brothers shared a bedroom equipped with bunkbeds, early training perhaps for what was to come years later.
After graduating from Seminary, Howard started looking around for ministry opportunities — leading a church, for example — and he wound up joining the Army as a chaplain and reported for basic training at Fort Hamilton, N.Y.
“Fort Hamilton was on one end of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge,” he said. “They run the (famed New York) marathon over that bridge. On one end of it is Fort Hamilton, which is still there, and the other end of it is Fort Wadsworth — which is not there anymore; it’s a national park — and that was where the chaplain’s advanced course was.
“It was exciting. It was being immersed in a new and different culture. I was already in pretty good shape, so the physical training was not much of a problem. My eyes were wide open.”
It was back at the University of Oregon, after becoming a Christian, that Howard met his wife of 53 years, Diane. The young couple fell in love and decided they would get married. First, they sought the blessing of her father, Army Col. Herb Lowe, who served during World War II under legendary Gen. George Patton, was a battalion commander in Korea and then a brigade commander in Vietnam.
“We wrote a long letter to her father, who at that time was a brigade commander for the 25th (Infantry) Division in Vietnam,” Howard said. “He wrote us back and he said, ‘Under no circumstances will you take my daughter out of college. If you do and you get married, and I can get to Eugene, Oregon, you will start your Christian martyrdom sooner than you think.’
“Later we learned that it was really important (to him) that she would have her diploma, so that if anything were to happen to me, she could go on and teach, like his own mother did.
“He lost his father when he was just nine. His mother had a teaching certificate, and this was back when women didn’t have much of a place in the labor force. Because she had a teacher’s certificate and a degree, she could teach and support the family. So we honored that. We waited and I’m glad we did. We still have that letter.
“Years later, when we were stationed in Germany, he came to visit us, and it was the first time he had been to Germany since World War II. His company liberated the first concentration camp in Germany (Ohrdurf, a subcamp of Buchenwald), and he took us to various places he remembered, like where he crossed the Rhine River. As we sat and had lunch there, he said, ‘It doesn’t look as wide as when we crossed.’”
During his military career, Howard was stationed at Fort Carson, Colo., Germany, Fort Wadsworth for chaplain advanced course training, Fort Knox, Ky., Johnston Island in the Pacific, Fort Lewis, Wash. and Fort Hood.
It was during the 1990-91 Persian Gulf War that Howard came to Central Texas, to become Fort Hood’s Family Life chaplain and care for soldiers’ families left behind by the mass deployment of troops to the Middle East.
“When the Gulf War hit, my responsibility was to do pre-deployment briefings,” he said. “The whole post practically deployed. It was a ghost town.
“There were a couple of us chaplains that stayed behind. We did all these programs, setting up family support groups, trying to help reduce family members’ stress. We were going into the schools for the children to help them adjust. Kids were having nightmares of Scuds (missiles) coming in, as they heard about all these different things happening.
“It was the not-knowing. Right now, in fact, I’m in close contact with a chaplain who lives up by Wichita Falls, who did deploy, and he is suffering from the effects of the explosions that were raining down (toxic) chemicals. The Gulf War syndrome. It triggered all kinds of things in him. He’s really suffering a lot.”
Army chaplains are considered non-combatants and do not carry weapons or participate in combat, although they may join in field exercises, marksmanship courses and competitions. They conduct religious services and ceremonies, officiate at special functions, counsel individuals and groups on moral and spiritual issues, do stress and grief counseling, marriage and family counseling and other services.
“The Army is unique, as far as chaplaincy goes,” Howard said. “We’re assigned to military units (and) not to a chapel or a garrison. So you deploy with the military unit … you train with them; go to the field with them. You get wet, dirty, muddy. You become embedded with that unit. You experience what they go through. When your unit is not in the field, you volunteer to serve in the chapel.
“Chaplains offer absolute confidentiality. They’re the one person on post you can go to and, by law, they cannot divulge what you have told them.
“I was talking to a battalion commander last week over breakfast who shared about his chaplain. I asked him if he knew his chaplain, and he said, ‘Well, yes, I know my chaplain.’
“And his driver was there, sitting across the table, and he said, ‘You know, when we were out in the field, some of us were digging this hole and he came out and grabbed a shovel and just jumped in there with us. We just love him. He’s a part of who we are.’”
Howard retired from the Army in 1994, and then worked 19 years as a Texas Marriage and Family Therapist in a private, faith-based practice while continuing to serve the military with family life education programs and retreats.
Beginning in 2006, he taught full-time in the Professional Counseling Department in the Graduate School at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, retiring as associate professor in 2015.
These days, Howard, a father of three and grandfather of eight who earned a doctorate in family studies in 2004, continues to stay close to the military by volunteering at Fort Hood, mentoring and counseling chaplains, soldiers and family members.
Beginning with his decision to become an Army chaplain, his career before and after the military has been extremely rewarding, Howard says. There are many satisfying stories to share, but one fairly recent memory comes to mind:
“While I was teaching at UMHB, the chief of chaplains for the Army, Doug Carver, called me out of the blue and he said, ‘You don’t remember me, but I remember you from when I was an artillery officer at Weisbaden Air Base. Your ministry there influenced me to resign my commission as an artillery officer, go to Seminary, and become a chaplain.’
“He explained that he had an annual training event for senior chaplains to honor all the chaplains who are retiring, and he asked me to come speak about not hanging up your ministry cloak when you retire. To think about how you’re going to be productive after retirement and use all the skills they have acquired to continue their ministry after retirement.
“So what I did was I interviewed a number of chaplains I knew who were well-known for their post-retirement ministries, and put together a synopsis of what was their secret for continuing on in ministry, not getting burned out, and continuing after they retired. After my presentation, a lot of them came up to me and said they were inspired by what they heard.
“I almost fell out of my chair when he asked me to do that. It was a real privilege to present my findings and a little bit of my own story. I’m so glad I’m healthy enough to continue doing good work.”
