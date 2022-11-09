ROUND ROCK — After he graduated from high school, Frank Miller Jr. decided to enroll at the University of Washington and start fulfilling his mother’s dream of seeing him become a doctor, but what he really wanted to do was follow in his father’s footsteps and join the military.
The Atchison, Kan., native was well on his way after three-and-a-half years studying pre-med when fate or destiny or something stepped in and changed his direction.
“I was playing pickup basketball (at school),” Miller said. “I got hit on the top of my head (with an elbow) and passed out, so they took me to the university hospital. I was there for three days or so before I came to. I had three or four spinal taps and a bunch of other stuff. When I finally woke up, I said this was not the place I wanted to be anymore.
“I think I just kinda got tired of working and trying to put myself through school. It just got to be laborious. I always wanted to be like my dad, but mom’s influence had prevailed. So I got my stuff and got out of there. I found my car in the parking lot and attempted to drive home (40 miles south to Tacoma).
“Well, I didn’t make it. I did get out on (highway) I-5 but had to pull over on the side of the road. The highway patrol came by and was kind enough to chaperone me home. My mom and my sister got me out of the car, and I told my mom, ‘I’m not going back.’”
Mom was disappointed to hear that, but mostly glad her son was all right.
Miller spent a couple of months recuperating from the basketball mishap and getting ready to enlist. He wanted to go Air Force like his father, a retired master sergeant who served 21 years, 11 months, and six days, but his eyesight was not so good.
“If I was going to join the Air Force, I wanted to be a pilot (but) I couldn’t see worth a crap, so the Air Force was out,” he said. “Since I couldn’t be a pilot, I decided I’d join the Army. I joined in 1965 and the rest is history.”
History indeed.
Miller went on to spend nearly 32 years in the U.S. Army, retiring in 1997 as a major general, two years after serving as Fort Hood’s deputy corps commander (1993-95). He served combat duty as a forward observer in Vietnam, and oversaw III Corps Artillery units during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm in the Middle East.
His career started when Miller went to basic training at Fort Ord, Calif. While he was there, his company commander recommended he apply to Officer Candidate School, which he did. He was accepted, went home for two months, then reported to Fort Sill, Okla., for field artillery OCS, and never looked back.
“No regrets whatsoever,” Miller said. “I think I finally discovered what I really wanted to do.”
Miller was born in Kansas and spent six years in France beginning at age 12, before coming back in 1961 to George Air Force Base in California, where he graduated from high school. Five years later, he was a second lieutenant assigned as a training officer for a basic training company at Fort Lewis, Wash.
Six months after that, the Army sent him to Vietnam, where Miller was soon promoted to first lieutenant and then captain. It was hazardous duty and at one time, he was reported killed in an ambush.
Fortunately, that was a mistake.
Unfortunately, he had been mistaken for his best friend, whose body he later found.
“I was in Alpha Company and Terry Hendricks was in Delta Company,” Miller said. “He was a fellow forward observer, and so we shared one of the most dangerous assignments in combat arms. We became very close friends.
“He got killed and the strange thing about that was … we were up in Quan Loi, which was just a big, red clay piece of mud. It is nasty. When we went out on a search-and-destroy, or whatever mission it was, Alpha Company always led (the battalion). This was the one time that Alpha Company didn’t lead — Delta Company led. Because of that history, they reported me as dead. It wasn’t me; it was Terry Hendricks. My job was to go out there and get everybody and bring them back.”
That was one of the most difficult times in his career, Miller says.
Over the next 30 years or so, there were any number of highlights and proud moments, but one in particular stands out.
“When I was at Fort Lewis, I was a second lieutenant, African-American, in 1966,” Miller said. “We had a (new recruit training) cycle and they were graduating. My company commander was a cousin of Lee Marvin, the actor. He was absolutely fabulous. He gave me every shi--y job that he could find.
“One of the jobs he gave me was … the company commanders kind of got graded on their graduation percentage. That meant every new recruit had to graduate. Well, we had this one kid who was an absolute disaster. His name was Merkely, I think it was.
“The company commander told me, ‘You are responsible for Merkely. If he doesn’t graduate, it’s your fault.’
“I said, ‘Yes, sir. I got it.’
“I would have to get up at 3 o’clock in the morning to get Merkely out of bed, get him showered and shaved, get him dressed appropriately, so that he could make breakfast and then be on time for formation. If I didn’t do that, you didn’t know where Merkely was going to be.
“He had a GT (General Technical) score of about 80 (below average). He was not the brightest kid in the world, but Merkely had a heart of gold. We just had to show him multiple times, until he got it. Once he got it, he was OK. Taking him to the range was an experience.
“To make a long story short, Merkely graduated with his company on time, no problem. I’m standing there (at graduation) on the parade field, and this gentleman and two lovely ladies — one obviously his wife and the other his daughter — came walking across the field from the visitors stand, to where the soldiers were. He was in (an expensive) suit, and his wife and daughter were dressed to the nines.
“I said, ‘Where are they going?’ They were walking right at me. They stopped in front of me and I said, ‘Sir, can I help you?’
“This guy was about 5-10, 5-11, (and) I’m 5-7 on my best day. He sticks out his hand and he says, ‘My name is Ed Merkely, and Merkely is my son. We are here to thank you for giving him life chances.’
“That changed my whole perspective about the Army, about leadership, about everything.
“That was my epiphany moment … that this wasn’t just an Army issue, this was a people issue. This was a life chance-making issue.”
Along with III Corps Artillery commander and deputy corps commander, Miller served as commander of the 558th Artillery Group in Greece, was chief of staff at Fort Sill and the National Training Center, and led an artillery battalion at Fort Stewart, Ga. He completed a bachelor’s degree in business after returning from Vietnam, and later earned a master’s degree in systems management.
He participated with support operations in Haiti, and in clean-up efforts following Hurricane Andrew, which ravaged much of central Florida in 1991.
His Army commendations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit with four Oak Leaf Clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star with “V” device and two Oak Leaf Clusters, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with “V” device and 19 Oak Leaf Clusters, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star.
After the military, Miller spent 17 years working for Dell Inc., where he held a variety of positions including vice president for Public Supply Chain, several sales support operations positions, fulfillment operations and manufacturing operations, along with vice president and general manager for the Federal Civilian sales team and vice president of Dell’s custom factory integration business.
These days, the 78-year-old father of three, grandfather of five and great-grandfather of one, who lives north of Austin in Round Rock and has been married to wife, Paulette, for 54 years, enjoys fishing, hunting and playing golf at places like The Golf Club at Star Ranch and Forest Creek Golf Club. Normally, he shoots anywhere from 77 to 82, and earlier this year he recorded a round of 72.
Miller says he considers himself a lucky man, in more ways than one.
“My daughter lives 12 houses from me, and she takes care of us,” he said. “My oldest kid brother lives about five minutes from me, and he takes me to play golf. There’s a couple of people who worked for me who are now doing extremely well, and they invite me to come speak to their groups and teams every once in a while.
“When I retired from the Army and went to work for Dell, I would do speaking engagements almost weekly, to high schools and colleges, the Texas department of this and department of that, and so on. I really enjoyed it, because I thought I had a story to tell that everybody could relate to, and that would not alienate one person.
“So as a result of that — 30 years in the Army; 17 years at Dell — there’s two things that I’ve learned. The first thing I learned is that no one is as smart as all of us. The second thing I learned is that we are only as good as the least of us.”
