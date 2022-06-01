GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Tom Vossler, a retired U.S. Army colonel and military historian who served twice with the famed 2nd Armored Division once housed at Fort Hood, says the effort to rename various military installations across the country — including Fort Hood — is a mistake.
“It’s sad,” the 75-year-old New York State native said during a recent interview from his home in Gettysburg, where he serves as a Licensed Battlefield Guide.
“It’s really sad. We know we have a (Pentagon) commission already in existence, established by the Congress, that is due to report Oct. 1 of this year about the renaming of military installations — and ships. Renaming those that are named for Confederate leaders.
“That report is due in October. It’s been pretty quiet for a while, hasn’t it? I think it’s a foregone conclusion they’re going to change those names. That is going to be bad news. I don’t think there’s any question.”
Vossler, who has written and published a number of books on the Civil War, taught military history at the U.S. Army War College, and was director of the U.S. Army Military History Institute at Carlisle Barracks, Pa., grew up in Wellsville, N.Y., a small community about 70 miles southeast of Buffalo.
A 1968 graduate of Pennsylvania Military College, his dad and his uncle served in World War II, and his great-great-grandfather and a great-great-uncle fought in the Civil War.
Hearing stories as a kid around the Sunday dinner table sparked his interest in the military, and he once aspired to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point but got sidetracked a little in high school and failed to keep his grades up to West Point standards.
“What I forgot was that high school was more than football and girls,” he said, with a chuckle.
Vossler served as an infantry platoon leader in Vietnam and Cambodia from 1969-70, and from August 1979 to July 1983 was stationed at Fort Hood, where he served as battalion operations officer (S-3) and battalion executive officer (XO) for 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Division, which was later deactivated in 1995. He also served as operations officer for the division’s 2nd Brigade and assistant G-3 (Force Modernization) for planning and organizing the transition to the M-1 Abrams tank and M-2/M-3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle.
From 1986-88, as a lieutenant colonel, he commanded 4th Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, a mechanized infantry and armor task force of 1,200 American and German troops that was part of 2nd Armored Division (Forward) and trained in Europe as a counter-attack force in northern Germany and Denmark for NATO’s Northern Army Group during the U.S.-Soviet Union Cold War era.
In April, Vossler came to Fort Hood as guest speaker at a dedication ceremony for a monument installed in honor of the 2nd A.D. (Forward) and its service during the Cold War and later in the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm. He spoke then about the importance of U.S. overseas training in the downfall of the former Soviet Union.
During a phone interview two weeks ago, he shared his thoughts about the ongoing war in Ukraine.
“Back in the ‘80s, we out-trained them, and they could see it,” Vossler said. “We had the best equipment. We had Ronald Reagan. We had Margaret Thatcher for Great Britain. We had Helmut Kohl for West Germany. They made sure we had the best training, the best soldiers, the best equipment possible. We put it on display all the time and the Soviets could see it.
“We called it ‘peace through strength.’ We brought the Soviet Union down to their knees and the whole thing collapsed and dissolved.
“Now, we don’t have peace through strength. We have political and diplomatic weaknesses that have appeared, and so Mr. Putin says, ‘Aha, now is the time to make my move.’”
Vossler says he predicts an eventual “stalemate” between Russia and Ukraine, although he thinks the end of fighting may not come anytime soon.
“I cannot see where the Ukrainian people are going to give up against the Russian attacks. I think eventually there will be a line drawn, and they’re going to skirmish back and forth along that line for a long time.
“It might be that Putin simply cannot get the job done with conventional forces. It might just be that what we were led to believe through all of the Cold War ... before the Berlin Wall came down; before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, before all that happened, we were led to believe that this Russian bear was really, really fierce. Really, really capable.
“It may be that even back then, they weren’t as good as we convinced ourselves they were. I think that may be the situation now.
“They have an entirely different (military) system. As an example, in their system they might have senior soldiers, but they don’t have what we have — and that is, noncommissioned officers. We have noncommissioned officers that lead small groups of soldiers, right? They don’t have that.
“Why are so many Russian generals getting killed? Because they had to run right up to the front (lines) to try and give some leadership to units that are bogged down because there’s no leadership in those units.
“NCOs are the backbone of the Army. Even for me as a lieutenant, captain, and so on, all the way up, one of the first things I was taught … my primary instructor in ROTC, the guy I remember the most, was Master Sgt. Behney. He was a World War II veteran, a Korean War veteran, he did one tour in Vietnam. He was forming second lieutenants as he wanted second lieutenants to be. He was the best trainer of lieutenants I’ve ever met.
“The Russians don’t have that equivalent. That’s part of it. Another part of it is their equipment is not of the quality that we have.”
Vossler also explained how history played a role in the Russian invasion.
“There’s a lot of things in the West that we don’t understand about that situation,” he said. “When Putin says he’s going to clean all the Nazis out of Ukraine? Why would he say that?
“Again, let’s go back to the lessons of history. Germany conquered Ukraine, most of it, during the Second World War. In June 1944 — June 6 — when U.S., British, and Canadian forces landed on the beaches at Normandy, a lot of the German battalions that were in those fortifications, defending against those landings, were called Ost (East) battalions. Who were the men in the east battalions? Those battalions were Ukrainians, with German officers, defending with the rest of the Germany army.
“When Germany overran the Ukraine, during the start of the war, the Ukrainian people were throwing flowers on the road in front of the marching Germany troops and tanks to welcome them. They initially welcomed the Germans to free them from the influence of Russia. A lot of Ukrainian men went to German army units, some of which were at Normandy.
“Later on, when units of the Germany army, in terms of the SS squads, went in there to hunt for the Jewish people, that’s when things began to turn against the Germans. But that is Putin’s reference. That is his tie for de-Nazification.”
As the deadline nears for a decision on renaming Fort Hood and other installations, Vossler says he considers the effort a futile attempt at re-writing history. You cannot change the past, he says. Instead, the idea is to learn from it.
“You cannot unlive history. If it makes you feel bad, you must understand it, so that you can take steps and you don’t have to repeat it. You can’t whitewash all this away.
“We’ve got Fort Benning; we’ve got Fort Bragg; we’ve got Fort Gordon; Fort Lee; Fort Hood. We’ve got Navy ships named after Confederate leaders and battle victories.
“Part of the problem in this whole thing is the tendency these days to pass judgment on the past using today’s values. Value systems have changed over time … not necessarily for the good, in my personal opinion. The point is, we’re using a 21st century value system and superimposing it over a 19th century way of life.
“One of my other passions is football. People were beefing about the Washington Redskins and wanting them to change the name. That’s fine — they can call them whatever they want — but they will always be the Washington Redskins to me. They can change the name of Fort Benning, but my oldest son’s birth certificate will always say he was born at Fort Benning.
“Down in my basement is a box of soccer trophies that both my sons were awarded for their teams at the Fort Hood youth athletic club. Those trophies will always say Fort Hood on them. It will always be Fort Hood, in my memory.
“We’re very close to that question here at Gettysburg. All 11 Confederate states (Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas) have a state memorial here. The first was Virginia in 1917. The rest of them were put up on the 100th anniversary of the war — with the exception of Tennessee, which was 1982. Maryland, which was a border state that chose not to secede, had troops on both sides. Their memorial went up in 1992.
“The point is, if you read the dedication speeches of those memorials, then you have an understanding of why they’re here. A memorial is put there to honor the dead; those who fell in the conflict. Whereas a monument, I believe, is dedicated to the survivors of that conflict. These (Gettysburg memorials) are both memorials and monuments. They’re memorials to those who fell, fighting for what they believed in.
“It should be no surprise that things were different back then than they are now.”
When he looks back at his military career and decision to become a soldier, Vossler says he would not change a thing. Once a soldier; always a soldier.
“I retired in ’98, so I’ve been retired 24 years, but quite honestly, I still miss it.
“I still keep in touch doing these leadership development programs on this battlefield and others, so I keep my hand in that way. Like I said when I did my Vietnam veteran interview (for the Library of Congress), that time defined me, as to who I was. There’s no doubt.
“Would I do it all over again?
“I would. No question.”
