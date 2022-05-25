GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Retired U.S. Army Col. Tom Vossler, a Vietnam veteran and former brigade operations officer for the famed 2nd Armored Division once housed at Fort Hood, comes from a long line of military men and had aspirations at one time of attending West Point.
Unfortunately, young Vossler had a few misplaced priorities back in the day.
“What I forgot was that high school was more than football and girls,” the 75-year-old New York State native said. “My academic grades did not make me competitive, and so I started looking for an alternative.
“There were seven senior military colleges in the country. Along with West Point, you had Texas A&M; Virginia Military Institute; The Citadel; Norwich University up in Vermont; New Mexico Military Institute; and Pennsylvania Military College.
“I went to Pennsylvania Military College. It was 24/7 in uniform, all four years. You were a cadet just like at West Point, but the commissioning program was actually conducted through ROTC. So I was commissioned a second lieutenant in infantry on May 25, 1968.”
Vossler was born and raised in Wellsville, N.Y., a small community about 70 miles southeast of Buffalo. His dad and his uncle served in World War II, and his great-great-grandfather and a great-great-uncle fought in the Civil War, so soldiering was pretty much in his blood.
“One of the greatest men in the world that I’ve ever met was my father,” he said. “He and his brother, just after the outbreak of the second world war, they went down and enlisted in the Navy. Both of them were in the Pacific for the better part of the war.
“His great-grandfather and one of his great-uncles both served in the northern Army during the Civil War. We were a big, extended farm family, so when we all got together on Sunday afternoon after church for Sunday dinner, there’d be 30 people at the table, telling stories.
“The older generation back then — we’re talking about the 1950s — were still talking about stories from the Civil War 90 years earlier that great-great-grandfather Henry and great-great-uncle, who was also named Henry, brought home. Over in the corner of the living room at the family homestead was a saber that great-great-uncle Henry brought home from the war. That was always there, but you couldn’t touch it until you got to be a certain age.
“When you got to be around 12 years old, then the old people would let you go over there and pick up that saber, take it out of the scabbard and look at it.
“So all of that sparked my interest in the military. I always was interested in that kind of thing from a young age. The courses I enjoyed most in high school were history; my college major was history, specializing in military history.”
After college and receiving his commission, Vossler entered active duty and attended the Officer Basic Course at Fort Benning, Ga., and Jungle Warfare School in Panama. After that, it was off to Vietnam, where he commanded a combat infantry platoon in Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division.
That was a one-year tour at the peak of the controversial war, and a turning point in not only Vossler’s career but also his life. Even while he was in military college, there were times he wondered if he was on the right track, but leading men into combat in Vietnam removed any doubts he may have had.
“When I did my veterans survey with the Library of Congress last fall — they’re doing a survey of as many Vietnam veterans as they can get their hands on — one of the questions the interviewer asked me was, ‘How did your time in Vietnam change you?’
“I said, ‘It didn’t change me. It defined me.’
“It defined me as to who I am. I don’t have an identity crisis. Through Vietnam, I know who I am. I’m a soldier and a trainer, and a leader of soldiers. That’s who I am, and that’s what I do. I continue to do that now.”
Since he retired from the Army in 1998 after 30 years’ service, Vossler has worked as an independent contractor and military historian, conducted leadership seminars with U.S. and foreign corporations including Boeing; the Heritage Foundation; Pennsylvania Bar Association; Penn State Dickson School of Law; adult leadership for several school districts in California; the Association of School Business Officials International; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; American Simmental Association; and several U.S. and international agricultural programs.
He was a part of two television productions for The History Channel; appeared on C-Span3’s “American Artifacts” series, Farm Journal Television, and the Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) to discuss the Battle at Gettysburg and leadership of President Abraham Lincoln.
He has written and published a number of books on Civil War history, and during the final years of his Army career, Vossler taught military history, strategy and leadership at the U.S. Army War College. He also is a former director of the U.S. Army Military History Institute at Carlisle Barracks, Pa.
Now, the father of two, grandfather of three, and great-grandfather of two stays busy with his wife of 54 years, Barbara, raising purebred, registered Simmental beef cattle on their 60-acre Mountain View Farm, just west of the Gettysburg battlefield site in Adams County, Pennsylvania. Their herd once included the 2009 U.S. National Grand Champion Simmental bull, MVS Maximus, who died this year.
Vossler also serves as a Licensed Battlefield Guide at Gettysburg National Military Park. The Battle of Gettysburg is known as a turning point in the Civil War (1861-65) as it caused Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and his forces to begin a slow retreat to the South for fresh supplies and reinforcements.
He considers his tour guide duties a labor of love and an opportunity to continue serving his country.
“Like I said, I still consider myself a soldier, a trainer, and a leader of soldiers. And I still do that at 75 years old on the Gettysburg battlefield. I take out ROTC detachments; I take out the West Point prep school; military units. In four weeks, I’ve got 30 German soldiers on the battlefield here at Gettysburg.
“Sometime down the road — I don’t know when — I won’t do it anymore. For now, I’ll just keep going until I can’t do it anymore or I decide I don’t want to. But it’s a hard thing to give up. In the end, I’ve somehow gotten involved in the life of several hundred, if not a few thousand, young men.”
While that one-year tour long ago in Vietnam was the most memorable and impactful time of his service, Vossler says his favorite duty assignment was August 1979 to July 1983 at Fort Hood, as part of the historic 2nd Armored Division once led by legendary Gen. George Patton.
“We (he and Barbara) count those four years as among the best of our 30 years … because of the nature of the training that we did. I came into the Army to be a soldier, and then to be a trainer and leader of soldiers, and that’s what we did in 2nd Armored.
“I came in and got an assignment right away as the operations officer, 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry (Regiment), and then executive officer. Part of our training in ’80 — I think it was ’80 — was a rotation to Germany for Reforger (an annual exercise conducted by NATO during the Cold War era).
“I thought, and a lot of us thought, we did a good job at rebuilding the Army after Vietnam ... changing things around.
“Something people sometimes forget about Vietnam, I think, is that you have to remember where we were as a country in the latter 1960s. The Korean War was just the previous decade, and the end of the Second World War was only 20 years earlier. So we still had this thing of communist influence. Those of us growing up in that era in middle school and high school remember full well that the basements of our schools were marked with Air Raid Shelter signs. We had barrels of water and stuff stored down there.
“So to me, what we were doing there (in Vietnam) — at least in my justification — was helping the South Vietnamese people maintain their freedom and hold back what was coming down from the North.
“I felt good about at least attempting to do that.”
Vossler says he was reminded of Vietnam as he watched new reports about last year’s U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. He said it was a great and unfortunate example of history repeating itself.
“It was the same thing as when we left Saigon in ’75.
“When I was at the (U.S. Army) War College, one of the guys I taught with was actually the last guy — the last guy – off the roof of the (U.S.) Embassy into the helicopter, as we evacuated Saigon. At that time, he was having personal communications with Henry Kissinger (national security advisor to former presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford) back in Washington, about there will be no more helicopters.
“He said, ‘OK, I’ve gotta go, but there are still all these people trying to get out.’
“And they had to leave them.
“So, sitting there watching this thing in Afghanistan, I was thinking, God, we’re doing the same thing all over again. It’s a bad sign of the times.
“One of the uses of history is, if you understand it — even if it’s painful for you — you can take steps to make sure you don’t repeat it. If it’s a bad scene, you don’t have to redo it. If you know what alternatives exist, then you don’t have to do the same thing all over again.
“I’m watching TV and I’m thinking, ‘My God, it’s just like back in ’75.’”
Next week in Part II of this series, Vossler talks more about the importance of understanding and learning from history, along with such issues as the proposed renaming of Fort Hood and other U.S. military installations and his views on the war in Ukraine
