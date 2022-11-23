KILLEEN — In-processing is a standard part of getting settled in for soldiers arriving at a new duty station like Fort Hood, but troops reporting for duty in Alaska find a rather unique item on their in-processing checklist.
Moose safety briefings.
“When you go up there, everybody wants to talk about the light and the dark,” said former Fort Hood Sgt. Sean Parker, a Killeen resident who also served two years at Fort Richardson, Alaska. “You know, how it stays dark in the wintertime, and the seasonal depression that goes with that. Then in summertime, it doesn’t really get dark at all and you want to stay outside all the time.
“But what they don’t tell you is that the wildlife lives right there on post with you.
“It was nothing to see bears in the park or in the housing areas, or moose in the housing areas. Every year, people would be killed on post, because you walk out your front door in the morning, and if the (moose) cow was on one side of the porch and the calf was on the other side, the cow is always going to protect it. I forget the numbers, but it was less than, I think, four seconds for a cow moose to kill you. They knock you down and they kick you to death.
“It’s a really big deal. Of course, everybody up there has what they call Disney syndrome. They want to go pet the wildlife, and they think it’s all cool, but they don’t realize, it will kill you.
“So they sit you down and tell you the do’s and the don’ts, and to stay away from them. What happened was, when there was wildlife, it would be called in to the MPs (military police), and they would put a patrol car on it and stay with the wildlife, to make sure nobody got hurt.
“It’s a huge part of life up there.”
Parker was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., and graduated from high school in 1992 in nearby Grant. He had signed up for the Army’s delayed entry program his junior year and left for basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., a few months after graduation.
What he experienced at boot camp was not exactly what he expected when he signed on the dotted line.
“I did well,” Parker said, “but it was definitely, uh … I don’t think anybody can really be prepared for it. I definitely went back and had a few words with my recruiter, my first time home on leave. I was, like, ‘Yeah, you are definitely a used car salesman.’
“There were rumors back then about stress cards (reportedly issued to new recruits to be used in boot camp to request a halt in training), which I never saw. It definitely was a far-cry from that Army.”
After basic, it was on to AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Gordon, Ga., where Parker trained in mobile communications, taking care of line-of-sight radio systems. From there, it was on to Fort Hood, where he was assigned to the 3rd Signal Brigade, 16th Signal Battalion, and then an assignment with the 3rd Signal Company at Fort Richardson.
Being stationed in the Land of the Midnight Sun was “definitely different duty,” Parker says. He did some hunting and plenty of fishing, but never had any close encounters with the local moose population.
“I never had a confrontation with a moose,” he said. “I’ve (eaten) moose that somebody hunted, and I’ve had moose that was hit by a car (a somewhat frequent occurrence), and I’ll tell you that the moose hit by a car was actually more tender and tasted better. I don’t know if it’s because it was tenderized or if it released different endorphins and adrenaline, but there was a difference.
“They have what they call a roadkill roster. If a car and a moose get into it on the road, the moose always wins. Typically, the moose survives, but somebody has to put the moose down to put it out of its misery.
“Well, the responding officer will call back to the station, and they’ll call the first 10 people (on the roadkill roster) to come help butcher the moose on the side of the road. Whoever shows up gets to keep the meat. It’s a lot of meat, and that’s how they keep it from going to waste up there.
“Alaska was absolutely amazing. I did a little bit of rabbit hunting. The snowshoe hares that are native up there are huge. One rabbit is a meal. I did a lot of salmon fishing. The king salmon runs up there are phenomenal. Some of the creeks, it looks like you could walk across the water on the back of the fish … the creeks are just loaded with them. The average salmon we were pulling was 75, 80 pounds. It was no joke.”
Along with vast wilderness, wildlife, national parks and other attractions, Alaska is also known for periods of total darkness in winter and 24-hour daylight in some areas during the summer.
“It’s pretty wild,” Parker said. “You definitely don’t tell the kids to come in when it gets dark. And you know the newbies, because they’re out there at 10 or 11 o’clock at night, mowing their yard. It takes a little bit of getting used to.”
After another stint at Fort Hood beginning in 1998, Parker decided to leave the military with eight years’ total service due to family considerations, something he regrets now and then. He was never deployed to the Middle East, and that also bothered him for a long time.
“I fell in between everything and never actually deployed,” he said. “The first Gulf War kicked off not too many months before I shipped out for basic, and of course I was all gung-ho to go do my duty. By the time I hit basic, it was pretty much one-and-done over there.
“I got out in 2000, so it was pre-9/11, and I was living in Colorado. Then 9/11 happened and I was in Fort Collins, and, like everybody, I watched it all go down on the news. Discussions at home were not favorable for me going on active duty, so I ran down to the Reserve recruiter and joined up, and reclassed as a combat engineer. Unfortunately, they didn’t honor the contract and wanted me to reclass as a petroleum specialist, and I wasn’t about pumping JP8 for a living.
“So I finished up my little bit of Reserve time in the IRR (Inactive Ready Reserve) and right as that ended, they actually got deployed to the next Gulf War. My first day of truck driving, I sat in a hotel in Ohio and watched the ground war kick off. I felt kind of guilty about that.
“Over the years, I have talked to enough of my (Army) brothers to know that it (combat) is not what it’s cracked up to be, and that guilt kind of went away. Enough of them came back — and I’ve got family members who have come back — with numerous trauma conditions, and I had to bury a cousin that died from an IED, and it was a closed casket. So, I kind of got over that one.”
When he left the service, Parker went to Colorado for a while and worked for the phone company, then headed back to Michigan and became a truck driver. That led to a career that brought him and his family back to Texas eight years ago, and after looking around at different areas to live, he decided to settle in Killeen.
“I ended up working for J.B. Hunt and 18 years later, I have worked my way up from driver to account manager status,” he said. “I drive to work every day in Round Rock.
“When I came back, I was working on the other side of Texas, and it looked like I was going to work in San Antonio. They called me on a Wednesday and said they needed me in Austin on Monday. We looked at the cost of living in Austin, and we realized, yeah, that’s not gonna happen. Killeen’s a bedroom community now. I see the same cars a lot of days going to and from work.”
Looking back, Parker says he is glad he decided to join the Army when he did. The only regret he has is that he did not stay in longer and make it a career.
“If I knew then what I know now, I would have stayed in and retired. I knew I could have gone farther. When I started having buddies that I served with who were my age and were retiring (with benefits), it hit home for a while. That could have been me.
“When I got out, I just walked away from it. I didn’t claim any disabilities or anything. I’m just a civilian like anybody else.
“Overall, it was a good thing. It was a good way to grow up. I was young and dumb, and thought I knew the world – like most 18-year-olds. I actually didn’t know anything, and so I think it was a good thing for me. It gave me a lot of leadership skills. I think it helped bring me out of my shell and make me into the person that I am today.”
When he is not commuting back and forth to Round Rock, the 47-year-old father of six who has been married for three years to wife, Brittany, enjoys spending time with his family and riding his 1998 Harley Davidson Road King. He likes living in Texas and plans to go back to school and study for a degree in business.
Although his time as a soldier was somewhat short-lived, Parker says the old adage “once a soldier, always a soldier” absolutely holds true for him, and he recommends military service for anyone who is considering it.
“Oh, most certainly. It’s just a different mindset; a different life experience. You go through things with the training and stuff that never leaves you. You drill that stuff until you do it without thinking about it and, especially when you’re so young, it becomes part of who you are.
“I think it’s good for a lot of people. I think it forces some growing up, and (instilling) civic responsibility. Kind of like Israel has … everybody that is an adult, you have to do some time in the military. I think it gets more people to be more aware of the world around them, and how it affects things. It definitely instills a better work ethic in some people. It doesn’t work for everybody, but definitely while you’re in, at some point you’re going to be doing some physical labor that’s good for everybody to at least have some experience doing.”
