As he low-crawled through a hail of enemy gunfire and rocket-propelled grenade explosions with a gravely wounded soldier on his back, former Fort Hood cavalry scout Gersao “Gerson” Moran decided a quick prayer might be in order.
“This lieutenant colonel was shot in the head,” said Moran, who spent a year providing convoy escorts and security in Afghanistan. “I was on a truck as a driver, and I got told by my section sergeant to get out and go get him.
“I see him about 60, 70 meters away with a corpsman wrapping bandages around his head. There is RPG (rocket propelled grenade) fire coming from everywhere. I leave my weapon and I get out there to him and he (the corpsman) said, ‘Listen, if you don’t get him to an LZ (medevac landing zone) right now, he’s gonna die. You gotta get him outta here.’
“Mind you, we’re on a route where there’s mountains all around. I don’t have my weapon and now I’m a prime target. I’m 5-foot, six (inches tall) and I had to carry this 6-2 Marine on my back. I wrap his arms around the top of my vest, on the back side, and I start bear-crawling with him. While I’m bear-crawling, I’m praying, ‘God, I believe in you (and) I believe in your son. I need a little bit of help right now.’
“I could see all the shots peppering the ground all around me. An RPG hit real close and I got hit (shrapnel) on the backside of my shoulder blade while I was carrying him, but I didn’t feel it. I get him to the truck and I’m exhausted. They start working on him and now I have to drive to this LZ.
“We’re driving maybe about a mile, two miles, where there’s this big grassland. Everybody starts shooting toward wherever they’re shooting at us from. The bird (helicopter) comes and we load him up, and he gets out safely. Then we go back into the fight.”
Moran, a 35-year-old native of Miami, Florida, said the lieutenant colonel survived, but he received neither a Purple Heart for his shrapnel wound nor a commendation for helping save a life.
“My staff sergeant told me he put me in for a Bronze Star with ‘v’ device multiple times, and multiple times it got knocked down. This is with multiple witnesses signing the form stating that they witnessed what I did. But apparently, the colonel is still alive and well, and that’s all that really matters.
“I’ve been dying to get in contact with him, but I just don’t know how. And it wasn’t just my effort — there were plenty of others involved in saving him — but I did make sure he got to the helicopter.”
Moran joined the Army in January 2007 at age 19. He flunked out of high school his sophomore year, joined a Job Corps program and got his high school equivalency diploma, but also was involved in a lifestyle he eventually realized was a dead end.
“I was dealing drugs,” he said. “I was a football star, but I kind of got involved in the money-making and got kicked out of one school, then got kicked out of another. Finally, they told me, ‘Look, you’re either going to go into the Marines, the Army, or the Job Corps. Which one do you want?’
“I was a street guy, you know? I was drawn to the streets from a young age. My dad was a taxi driver and studying to become an engineer, so he was never really home. So I had no father figure … except for my uncles, and they were kind of like street guys, too.
“I didn’t get arrested or anything like that, but the heat was coming down on me. I had started moving some weight for a guy that was up there (in the drug world), and he wanted me to meet a couple people that he felt like I was ready to meet. When I was going to meet them – they lived somewhere expensive like Bal Harbour – this was pre-GPS, right, so I get into my little car, head over there, and I kind of get lost.
“It sounds crazy, but this is Miami. In getting lost, I get to see a glimpse of my future — detectives, helicopters, SWAT teams — and so I said, ‘F—k this,’ and I busted a (u-turn), gave my homeboy all my drugs, and I went to a recruiting center. It was the best decision I ever made.”
He reported to Fort Knox, Ky., for basic training and AIT (advanced individual training). His first exposure to military life was a little rough at first, but he soon found an understanding mentor who helped him make the adjustment.
“The drill sergeants kind of saw I had a chip on my shoulder,” Moran said. “The first day, one of them said, ‘What the f—k are you lookin’ at?’
“I’m like, ‘Nothing, drill sergeant.’
“He says, ‘Oh, so I’m a f—ing nothing?’
“But I could see past all those games. The lead drill sergeant was from L.A., and we kind of clicked after a while. We became good friends. He would pull me to the side and talk to me.”
Boot camp whipped Moran into shape — “I lost 35 pounds. I was looking great. My parents came for graduation day.” — and then it was on to training as a cavalry scout, followed by a 30-day leave before reporting for duty to Fort Hood. He underwent eight or nine months’ training, including a rotation at the Army’s National Training Center at Fort Ord, Calif., and then it was a long plane ride to Afghanistan, where he was stationed at (Forward Operating Base) Bostick and provided convoy route escorts and security.
“We had a tight-knit group of guys; our unit was pretty squared away. We scored the highest at gunnery. We had done so much training and we were proud of that.
“My commander at the time was an infantry commander in charge of a cavalry squad. His guys would roll out (and) nothing would happen; nothing would happen; nothing would happen. They would send us out and I guess the Taliban just liked f—ing with us. On the radio chatter, they would call us the lions, and they would call other (units) the sheep.
“It was every day. We’d wake up, get our trucks loaded, and by zero-five (5 a.m.) we’re rolling out the gate. After the first (Muslim) prayer — maybe like five minutes after — we’d make contact (with the enemy). You’re talking 6:30, 7 o’clock in the morning. And again and again.
“One of our OPs (Observation Post Bari Alai) got overrun (by the Taliban) and they killed a couple of our guys.
“I did a year over there and we did 667 missions.”
Shortly after coming back to Fort Hood, Moran found himself dodging bullets once again when an Army major shot and killed 13 people and wounded 30 others on Nov. 5, 2009.
“I was walking outside on the sidewalk when the bullets started ringing from the inside (of the building). I made a dash for the first door I saw and then I saw other soldiers trickling out of the other building, and honestly I thought it must be some kind of training event because I heard rounds (firing) and I was nowhere near the ranges.
“Then I start seeing people coming out with bloody ACUs (Army Combat Uniform), and then I start hearing gunshots going over my head.
“I dart to the first door that I can and I dive behind a wall. I’m hearing the volleys of shots — an automatic and a revolver. Finally, I hear another set of shots. I guess the guy (gunman) got shot and in the confusion, people were thinking he was a vic(tim), instead of a perp(etrator).
“Once I could go into the building to help the wounded, there was so much blood on the floor that I can remember sliding around. We were breaking down cubicles because there were no more litters (gurneys) available.
“After that, we got locked down in the building.”
When his three-year hitch was up, Moran was ready to get out and go home to Miami. The Army tried to get him to re-enlist, but by then, his mind was made up.
“They were saying, ‘You’re a hero out there in combat and here at home. We want to send you to the NCO board.’
“I said, ‘No, I’m done.’
“They wanted to throw me some ridiculous deal like six years’ extension and a $10,000 bonus. Oh, hell, no. Ten-thousand dollars for six years? I’m from the streets but I know math. They said they wanted to send me to drill sergeant school, but at that time, my first ex-wife was like, ‘Listen, I followed you out here and I know your job is crazy … I don’t want you to die. If you want to do it, that’s on you, but me and you are not gonna be married.’
“So we went home and we ended up getting divorced anyway.”
Moran joined the Army Reserve, but an undiagnosed case of PTSD was causing problems and he wound up getting an “other than honorable discharge,” which preserved his VA benefits. He found himself getting into trouble again before entering a PTSD treatment program and learning how to cope.
Now, Moran is happily remarried and the father of five kids with another on the way. He is involved with his church and working in the family construction business.
Life is good, he says, and he credits his time in the military for helping him turn things around.
“Would I do it again? Absolutely. I have no regrets whatsoever. Go to war and all that s—t? Yeah, I would. It just hurts me because we left our nuts in Afghanistan. After seeing what the President did — how he pulled out of Afghanistan — I don’t agree with it. Not one bit.
“I’m a father now. A role model. A leader. I have to be different from that person I was in my 20s.”
