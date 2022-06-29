COPPERAS COVE — Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leo Alejos had a somewhat unique way of getting out of motor pool duty when he was stationed at Fort Bragg, home of the famed XVIII Airborne Corps.
After basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and AIT (advanced individual training) at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., young Alejos went to Fort Benning, Ga., for Airborne School, and then on to North Carolina’s Fort Bragg, where he was stationed for 13 years.
Jump school at Benning went well until it was time to actually drop 1,250 feet out of an airplane.
“You know, you go through the training, where you have ground week, tower week, and then jump week,” the Copperas Cove resident said. “I was good to go until I was up in the aircraft, and then I was, like, ‘What am I doing? I can’t do this.’
“I remember there was someone who had the physique of Pee-wee Herman, and I thought, ‘Wait a minute, he already went out the door (so) I have to go.’
“So I just went and it was history from there. I loved it.
“At my first duty station, I would volunteer to jump out of aircraft to get out of working in the motor pool.”
Alejos, a 50-year-old father of five, was born in Pacoima, Calif., in Los Angeles County, and raised in Tempe, Ariz., where he grew up with two half-brothers and two cousins, and graduated from high school in 1990.
He enlisted in the Navy during his senior year but then a family emergency put those plans on hold. After a year at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, he enlisted again, but during a visit to spend some time with his grandparents in California, Alejos reconnected with his biological father and again delayed his entry into military service.
“I actually met him my senior year and there didn’t seem to be much interest (in getting to know each other),” Alejos said. “But then I was living in California, and I knew he worked for the Southern California Gas Company. I was working at a convenience store, and I saw someone come in with a Southern California Gas Company shirt on, and I asked him if he knew my dad, and he did.
“He had him call me, and we finally started a relationship after 20 years. It was OK for a while, then we had a falling out, and that’s when I moved back to Arizona. Then, I joined the Army in … I want to say, March 1995.
“By that time, I had a stepson and a one-month-old son, and I wanted to provide a living for them. I didn’t have a lot of money, so I was in kind of a hard spot.
“I felt like it was the noble thing to do, to take care of my family.”
After a successful career in Junior ROTC in high school, Alejos did not have any trouble adjusting to military life. Basic training went smoothly and then he trained as a generator mechanic at AIT.
He also enjoyed the dramatic change of scenery.
“I grew up in the southwest in Arizona, and I was tired of the dry, dead stuff,” he said. “It’s kind of funny … in elementary school, we had those reel-to-reel films and I had seen a movie where they had trees growing over the street. You know, the branches reaching over the neighborhood street, and I thought, ‘That’s where I want to go.’
“I had a pretty strict dad, so basic training was just like being at home. A lot of the stuff they don’t want you to do, I grew up not doing, so it was no big deal. I wasn’t much of a drinker, not much of a partier.
“For me, I just learned to play the game, you know. I don’t have to be first … I just don’t want to be last.
“I loved Fort Leonard Wood (and) how green it was there. The humidity didn’t bother me. I was in Arizona when it was 127 degrees and airplanes couldn’t get off the ground, so for me, hot was just hot.
“Aberdeen Proving Ground was close to everything. We got to take trips to New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., where I ran the Army Ten-Miler.
“I absolutely loved it.”
It was January 2005 when Alejos got the call to deploy to Iraq. By then, he had re-trained and re-classified as a chaplain’s assistant, and he served as plans and operations noncommissioned officer for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, XVIII Airborne Corps.
As a chaplain’s assistant, he was responsible for making sure chaplains from various religions and service branches were dispatched when and where they were needed in different locations throughout the country.
Military chaplains in Iraq provided counseling services for soldiers, memorial services for casualties, administered last rites, led church services in makeshift chapels and one of Saddam Hussein’s palaces, and even conducted baptisms in one of Hussein’s swimming pools.
Along with helping coordinate those duties, chaplain assistants had an additional responsibility.
“The chaplains are non-combatants (and) they can’t carry weapons, so we end up being their (armed) bodyguard,” Alejos said. “One of my most interesting assignments was to protect a female Jewish rabbi at Abu Ghraib prison (conducting services for soldiers) for the Jewish High Holy Days.
“It was fairly intense, because females are treated kinda like second-class in the Islamic, or Muslim, culture, and they also are at odds with the Jewish culture. So, as we’re walking through the prison, a lot of the prisoners were almost squatting down like a bunch of chickens in chicken coops. All their heads are turning. Quite an experience.”
Alejos says he is grateful for the opportunity he had to serve a year in the Middle East. He was never in what he considers physical danger other than some mortar alerts that forced troops to head to nearby bunkers, but there was one unforgettable incident that left emotional scars that plagued him for a long time after he returned home.
“Sometimes I feel a little bad that I only went once, but that’s just the way it went,” he said. “I never politicked for any position. I never fought to get out of a position. I enjoyed serving. I enjoyed being part of something that the United States as a whole was behind. That’s what I joined to do — to serve.
“Like I said, I was never really in danger over there, but we had a civilian (Iraqi) boy die while I was over there.
“There was an attack on the gate and there was a family that lived right by the gate. They called me for a casualty, and it turned out to be not a soldier, but a child.
“He was right around the age of my two oldest boys, and he died right in front of me. It didn’t affect me until afterwards. I went outside with an Air Force chaplain, and we did kind of an after-action review. How did we do?
“He looks at me and he says, ‘How are you doing?’ And that’s when I fell apart.
“It was something I brought home. I had PTSD (and) I was drinking a lot. My wife ended up leaving me. It was a struggle. We were supposed to have another deployment rotation, and I took myself off the list. I just said, ‘I can’t do it. I need to figure this out.’”
He came back to Fort Bragg and spent another year there, then worked as a recruiter in California, before coming to Fort Hood, where he spent three years before retiring in 2015 with 20 years, two months, and 20 days’ service.
“It’s funny … we can remember how long we were in the Army and our first drill sergeant, but anniversaries are kind of hard to remember,” Alejos said.
After leaving the military, he continued to struggle for a while, working odd jobs and trying to leave bad memories behind and figure out his next move.
“I grew my hair out; grew a long beard. I kind of un-militaried myself. I un-armied myself,” he said.
He worked at a call center, then went back to school for a while. Now, Alejos works as an air conditioning technician, a job he says he enjoys and makes use of his early military training as a generator mechanic.
Along with work, Alejos stays busy with his kids, swimming, fishing, traveling and going to concerts. Life is good, and he gives a lot of credit to his military service.
“It was hands-down, the best decision I ever made. I feel good for serving my country. I got to serve; I have a retirement; educational benefits; great medical care from the VA. It worked out. I’m taken care of for the rest of my life.
“I love spending time with my kids. We like going to the Lampasas River, and Belton Lake, and I go to a lot of concerts. There’s an organization called vettix.org (Veteran Tickets Foundation’s Tickets for Troops Program) that donates tickets to different events. That’s been pretty awesome.”
