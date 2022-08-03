KILLEEN — Serving in a support role for U.S. combat troops during the Persian Gulf War, former Fort Hood Staff Sgt. Jose Segarra never found himself directly dodging bullets and bombs, but there was one early morning incident that left him shaking in his desert boots.
The 57-year-old Puerto Rico native was deployed with the 1st Cavalry Division in 1991 for Operation Desert Storm, and for a while, the mission was fairly routine. Segarra and his engineer/mechanic troops were tasked to take care of equipment and set up camp for the combat units. At one point during the abbreviated war that included a massive six-week air assault followed by a three-day ground campaign, Segarra was part of a large convoy heading into Iraq when his life suddenly flashed before his eyes.
“We had, like, a three-day convoy,” he said. “I was the last vehicle, keeping an eye out to make sure the soldiers ahead of me in my unit were doing what they were supposed to do.
“You don’t really get to sleep for three days — it’s just stop and go all the way. So, it’s 3 o’clock in the morning, and you haven’t slept much, and during one of those stop-and-gos, I fell asleep. When I woke up, everybody was gone.”
The convoy had taken off, leaving Segarra and his driver alone in the predawn darkness.
“I’m in the middle of the desert,” he said. “It’s completely dark. There are no directional signs telling you to go this way or that way. There’s no GPS. You’re the only one there and you can’t turn your lights on …
“It was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ We just started moving straight, trying not to turn the wheel, thinking maybe we’ll hit something. We came up on some soldiers who were in, like, a foxhole there. It turned out they were Canadians. We asked them, ‘Have you seen a big convoy? About three or four miles long?’
“Unfortunately, you can’t see a convoy in the middle of the night, so we just kept going. Luckily, they weren’t moving too fast, so we were able — finally — to breathe a sigh of relief when we found them (a half-hour later). We said, ‘Thank God.’”
Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and raised from the age of three in Chicago, Ill., Segarra — who served as mayor of Killeen from 2016 to 2022 and now is serving for the second time as a member of the city council — graduated from high school in 1982 and headed to basic training three months later.
Joining the service was not part of the plan for his life, but after an older childhood friend enlisted, Segarra decided the Army might be a good stepping stone to the future.
“I was raised on the south side of Chicago, and I didn’t know how to do anything, as far as going to college,” he said. “I knew I wanted to do something, so I looked for the quickest way to kind of get out of Chicago, and that was it.
“A neighborhood friend of mine who was a year ahead of me in school joined, and when he came back, I asked him, ‘How was it?’ and he said he liked it and all that. A couple years later, he got out and I was still in.”
When he arrived for basic training and AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., his initial training went smoothly, Segarra said, and there were no big surprises. After that, it was off to his first duty assignment at Fort Benning, Ga., where he was stationed for two years that included a six-month tour in Central America.
Next, the Army sent him to Germany for a couple years, then to the Presidio of San Francisco, a former U.S. Army post on the northern tip of the San Francisco Peninsula. From there, he went to Korea for a year and then came home to Fort Hood. He left the Army in 1992 after 10 years’ service and has been in central Texas ever since.
“When I got back, they started doing a lot of cutbacks and they were offering incentives if you got out,” Segarra said. “I said, ‘Well, I’ll go ahead and take the money.’ That gave me an opportunity to try something else. Had it not been for that, I probably would have stayed in.
“I didn’t think I’d be there for 10 years, but I enjoyed the military.”
When he got out, Segarra took a job in construction and later developed an interest in learning about real estate. He went to school, got licensed and now is broker and owner for Homevets Realty in Killeen, overseeing a staff of 28 agents.
“I wasn’t really sure I was going to stay here, but I really didn’t want to go back to Chicago,” he said. “I found a maintenance job making six bucks an hour, and then I kind of fell into real estate through my own experiences.
“I had tried to buy a house and went through the struggles and challenges that sometimes come when you’re trying to buy a house. I didn’t know any of that stuff, and I decided I wanted to learn. So I saw an ad for classes in real estate, and I ended up getting into the business. I got licensed, and that’s what I’ve been doing ever since — 28 years.”
After he started selling houses, he also decided to throw his hat into the local political arena. Prior to serving as mayor for six years, he was a member of the city council for five years and is now back on the council. His initial interest in municipal government stemmed from a desire to change what he saw as an overly negative image of the largest city in Bell County.
“Being in real estate, there’s a lot more to helping people buy a house than just finding them a house,” he said. “They have a lot of questions about the community they’re moving into. They want to know about the schools, the crime rate, stuff like that. I started to notice that a lot of people had a distaste for the city of Killeen.
“People would say they heard bad things about Killeen. Crime, homelessness, the schools. I wanted to try and change that perception. We do have our challenges, but no city’s perfect.
“I remember somebody coming here from Hawaii and they said they didn’t want to live in Killeen. I said, ‘Why not?’
“They said, ‘Well, I heard there’s a lot of homeless people.’ I said, ‘How much of that do you think we have?’ I asked them if they knew how many homeless they have in Honolulu.
“They said, ‘Yeah, there’s about five or six thousand.’
“I said, ‘Well, we have about a hundred.’
“They started laughing. They were coming from Honolulu, and they were tired of all the homeless. It’s the perception.”
With Killeen’s population estimated at around 160,000, Segarra says he wants to continue to be a part of making the growing city a nice place to live, and so he plans to continue serving as long as he can:
“There’s still a lot going on, and so much that I want to continue to contribute to. I want to try and change that negative mindset, and let people know that this is a great community. We’ve got great people; we’ve got great neighbors; we’ve got a lot of diversity.
“There’s always going to be people who take things they hear to an extreme, you know. I hear you’ve got a lot of crime. Compared to what? Or you’ve got a lot of homeless. Compared to who?
“We’re seeing a lot of people from the Austin area buying homes here. With the growth of Austin happening on the north side, it’s easier to drive from here to north Austin than to go from north Austin to downtown Austin. It took me an hour to get from Georgetown to downtown Austin, and it took me like 35 minutes to get from here to Georgetown.
“You have to understand that you’re always going to have people on both sides. The funny part is that a lot of times, the very people you’re trying to help the most are going to be your biggest critics. You can’t take it personal. I’m just going to do my best and try and help improve the city.”
Married for 10 years to wife Laura, the father of three and grandfather of seven says he enjoys spending whatever spare time he has puttering around vacant rental properties he owns, fixing them up and getting them ready. Other times, he and Laura, a real estate agent, enjoy getting out and seeing new places. With a birthday coming up later this month, they are planning a little getaway right now.
“My hobby is just construction — you know, maintenance,” Segarra said. “People are surprised that I’m always at Home Depot with my clothes all painted up. One of my houses, I painted … I install showers. That’s my hobby. Sometimes, I get crews to do it for me, and sometimes I do it myself.
“I like to do it to kind of decompress. I put on an audio book and just go to work. I like to listen to a lot of books.
“Other than that, my wife and I like to just get out and enjoy ourselves. She’s been saying, “Where are we going for your birthday?’ We like to find some exotic place to go and just spend time together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.