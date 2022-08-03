The “First Team” hosted Troy Aikman, former National Football League quarterback, to give a glimpse of what our troopers do during his visit to Fort Hood on July 26.

“This is the chance of a lifetime,” said Aikman. “I have never had the opportunity to fly in a military helicopter, ride in a tank and hangout with Cav soldiers.”

