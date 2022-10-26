KILLEEN — Longtime Killeen resident Stephania Williams remembers the widespread uncertainty, fear and confusion among military family members who were left behind more than 30 years ago when Fort Hood deployed more than 25,000 soldiers to the Middle East for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
“There was hardly any communication going on at all, so it felt like we just had to fend for ourselves during that time,” said Williams, who spent six years in the U.S. Army and is married to a retired NCO (noncommissioned officer) who served during that historic deployment.
“It just felt like we were stuck in one place and that our families were torn apart — and we just had to kind of figure it out. There was a time when there were no services. We didn’t have Family Readiness Groups back then. We worried about the soldiers; we weren’t able to contact them or get much information.
“We pulled together, helped each other through the process, and kind of made our own Family Readiness Group. Had talks about things that were going on in our lives, and what our struggles and successes were. How we could solve issues and help each other.”
Family Readiness Groups have become a standard support system for families of soldiers during deployments and other extended separations, but there was a time in the not-so-distant past that such organized assistance was not so readily available.
According to www.army.mil, what later became known as FRGs were originally referred to as coffee groups and first formed during the Revolutionary War to help support soldiers’ family members during combat.
By the early 1980s, such groups were formally acknowledged and became known as Family Support Groups and designed to provide a place for family members of deployed soldiers to come together for assistance with such things as medical help, clothing repair and care teams. The program also helped with transitioning into military life, making friends and general physical and emotional support.
It was the Persian Gulf War that focused more attention on the need for family support systems and FSGs became FRGs (Family Readiness Groups), with a mission statement that included:
Soldier and family cohesion and morale; preparation for separation during deployments and stresses of reunion; reducing soldier and family stress; helping families become more self-sufficient; promoting better use of military and community resources.
Thirty years ago, Williams says, it was mostly up to the families to take care of each other and provide or seek out that kind of help.
“There were people who were upset with the military, and then there were those who had been in the military for a while — been spouses for a while — who actually came in and helped the younger generation maneuver through the system,” she said.
“I was former military and now I was a military spouse and an NCO’s wife, so that made it a lot different for me. I could get things done a little bit quicker, and I could help other families work through the system. So there was help for them, but there was also struggles, too.
“The children were having separation anxiety. Wives didn’t know regulations; didn’t know what their chain of command was. They didn’t know how the system worked. Some of them were not set up to be able to access funds, so they didn’t have money. People didn’t know some of the social services that were around to help them, and some of those services were closed due to the fact that they were overused at that time.
“There were people that needed food. Food banks in the area started coming through and helping after a while. There was a lot of mental issues going on. There were husbands doing things that were not appropriate and wives doing things that were inappropriate.
“We were sending out care packages … I remember doing that. We would all get together at different times and bake cookies and things like that and send them to the soldiers. We’d have card writing sessions and send them off as a group to the troops.”
Williams was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and raised 190 miles south of Fort Hood in Houston, now the fourth-largest city in the country. She grew up at DePelchin Children’s Center, which provides child welfare services, along with foster care, adoption, children’s mental health care and other programs.
It was her childhood experiences that eventually led her to join the U.S. Army in 1985.
“It wasn’t my plan … it was just what I needed to do in order to make it in life,” Williams said. “I came from an environment that was volatile and so I was scratching (to survive) most of my life. When I went into the military, it gave me stability. It gave me a direction, and a comfort.
“I left regular high school and got my GED because I wanted to join the military (but) back then, females couldn’t join the military with a GED, so I had to go back and get my high school diploma.”
Basic training was at Fort Jackson, S.C., and Williams says she knew right away that she had made a good decision.
“I loved it,” she said. “It was hard, but I loved it. I came from an underprivileged background, and it gave me a way out. It also was very structured, and I loved structure. I thought it was wonderful.”
AIT was also at Fort Jackson, where Williams trained to work in administration before her first assignment to Korea. Being sent overseas right off the bat was “exciting but also scary” because she had a small child by that time.
She spent a little over a year in Korea, met an E-7 (sergeant first class) there, got married while on leave back in Houston, then headed to Fort Campbell, Ky., where she worked in officer records, and he was assigned to a line unit. Now, Williams was not only a busy soldier, but also taking on the duties and added responsibilities of an NCO spouse.
“When we went to Germany and he was a first sergeant, we planned events for the troops and I actually had talks and trainings on different etiquette, and the rules and guidelines back then, according to the AR (Army Regulation),” she said.
Also while they were serving in Germany, Stephania (Steph-a-nay) had become a mother of three and so she stepped down from military service. The family’s next stop was Fort Hood, and her husband, Rondal, was soon off to the Persian Gulf.
Along with taking care of the kids and helping other military families left behind by the deployment, Williams also began what basically became a new career as an advocate for children and adults with disabilities like ADHD and autism. She had been diagnosed with a disability at a young age and went on to work for decades for such organizations as the Partners Resource Network, a nonprofit parent training information center; Attention Deficit Disorder Association-Southern Region; the Killeen school district; Disability Rights Texas board of directors; and as a government advocate for soldiers who have dependents with disabilities.
In 2005, she was Army Community Services Volunteer of the Year at Fort Hood, and in 2007, she established Camp Care-A-Lot, a day camp for children with disabilities at Peaceable Kingdom Retreat near Killeen.
Williams also became a nationally known speaker on federal legislation in support of people with disabilities.
She is retired now but still does advocacy work “every now and then.” The 60-year-old mother of three and grandmother of seven enjoys things like going out to eat, movies, amusement parks and also working in the backyard garden with husband, Rondal.
“We like spending time with our grandchildren and our children,” she said. “We have one child and three grandchildren here in Killeen, and then we have our other grandchildren in California and down in the Houston area.
“I do a little advocacy every now and then, but not much. If people have questions, I try to answer those questions for them. My husband still works for the government on the installation.
“We like going out in different areas of Texas. Experiencing the social life, as far as eateries and things like that. We like going to different amusement parks, movies. We have a garden in our backyard with vegetables, fruit trees, things like that.
“We are mainly homebodies.”
