KILLEEN — Longtime Killeen resident Stephania Williams remembers the widespread uncertainty, fear and confusion among military family members who were left behind more than 30 years ago when Fort Hood deployed more than 25,000 soldiers to the Middle East for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.

“There was hardly any communication going on at all, so it felt like we just had to fend for ourselves during that time,” said Williams, who spent six years in the U.S. Army and is married to a retired NCO (noncommissioned officer) who served during that historic deployment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.