The first two locations of a $35 million proposed project at Fort Hood to provide additional lighting on the installation is complete.
“The first two areas that have been lit at this point are the motor pool (Building 13065), which belongs to the 1st Medical Brigade, and the parking lot to the north of the barracks in Building 18015, which belongs to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division,” Robert Millenbach, the chief of the Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works’ Work Management Branch, said.
He said the work on installing new lights at the first two locations cost $650,000.
“The larger project would add lighting at 100 locations throughout Fort Hood,” Brent Cabaniss, chief of the DPW Engineering Division, said. “The intent is to improve safety and security across the installation. The locations of the two completed projects addressed two of the highest crime areas, per (Fort Hood’s Directorate of Emergency Services) DES.”
Cabaniss said the motor pool lighting was completed Nov. 15, while the barracks project finished up Nov. 30.
Robert Adams, deputy director, Fort Hood DES, said law enforcement officials in his organization helped prioritize this effort.
“DES conducted an analysis of reported crime in certain areas (motor pools, parking lots, etc.) and worked with our partners in the DPW to produce a priority list,” he said, “based on crime trends, which provided senior leaders a methodology to use in determining the best place to allocate resources for these lighting projects.”
In addition to enhancing safety and security, Adams noted two command sergeants major from the 1st Cavalry Division calling the effort a “quality of life” initiative. He agrees.
“This is a quality of life improvement, as well,” he said. “When our soldiers and family members feel safe and secure, they can focus on their mission and daily lives knowing that their families and property are well protected.”
Millenbach said more work will be done, once funding is secured.
“We have similar projects developed that would provide additional lighting at other parking areas, motor pools and barracks,” he said, “but those projects are currently not funded.”
“This action greatly impacts the installation in a positive manner in regards to public safety by helping to increase visibility and deter crime, by making those areas highly-visible to observation by unit leadership and law enforcement,” Adams added. “Improved lighting decreases dark shadowy areas that provide an opportunity for crime-conducive conditions.”
