After several months overseas, an advisory unit is back at Fort Hood, and it signified the occasion by uncasing its colors last week.
Following the command by Col. Zachary Miller, commander of the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McLaughlin and Lt. Col. Rich Groen, 3rd Squadron, erd SFAB command team, unfurled the squadron colors in front of a crowd of a few dozen.
For the past six months, members of the squadron advised and liaised with multinational partners across Middle Eastern countries, such as Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon and Israel. It also had advisors in eastern European countries such as Bulgaria, Slovakia and Hungary.
To help others understand the purpose of the advisory unit’s role on deployment, Groen explained it during his remarks the way he explained it to his 4-year-old daughter.
“So, about seven months ago, my 4-year-old daughter asked me why I had to leave,” he said. “Through my last deployment, when I commanded a unit on the other side of the street, it wasn’t that hard. She was at family days and gunneries and it made sense daddy was going to go drive his tank in Europe.
“However, the concept of strategic competition, security cooperation or partnerships are a bit more complex.
“My daughter, however, does understand the concept of friendship and helping those in need. So when I showed (her) the globe and pointed to the Middle East and Eastern Europe, I said that we had friends that needed help.
“She smiled and understood.”
One of the soldiers serving in the squadron helping one of the country’s friends was Staff Sgt. Austin Lomeli, a trooper with Bravo Troop.
Lomeli was part of a maneuver advisory team that was based in Slovakia. While there, the advisory team worked in a multinational battle group with units from Germany, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
“Basically, what we ended up doing was helping form the first fully operational (NATO) battle group,” Lomeli said. “And the purpose of that is to have a strong east deterrence with all that’s going on out there.”
According to Miller, there are three reasons advisors are needed overseas.
“That country’s malign activities have for more than 40 years aggressively supported terrorism,” Miller said. “Our advisor’s presence matters because it helps deter Iran and its proxies from continuing activities that destabilize not only the region, but global security and commerce.”
Secondly, the advisors counter violent extremist organizations.
“While the territorial caliphate of ISIS has been defeated, they remain a transnational threat, with the desire to conduct external operations that threaten the US homeland, our partners and our allies,” Miller said.
Finally, the advisors help with strategic competition.
“The central region provides key terrain for the US to compete with China and Russia through a range of security cooperation ventures,” Miller said. “Our activities in this space allow us to maintain status as partner of choice in the region.”
Security Force Assistance Brigades are a permanent solution to the Department of Defense’s advise-and-assist mission requirements. SFABs also enhance U.S. Army readiness by reducing security assistance demands on brigade combat teams, thereby preserving BCT readiness for large scale combat operations.
Advisor teams advise conventional, foreign partner forces on all war-fighting functions, fire support and targeting, as well as, engineering, intelligence, communication, logistical and medical expertise.
SFABs enhance theater operations by professionalizing security assistance and cooperation missions.
