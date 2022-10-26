After several months overseas, an advisory unit is back at Fort Hood, and it signified the occasion by uncasing its colors last week.

Following the command by Col. Zachary Miller, commander of the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McLaughlin and Lt. Col. Rich Groen, 3rd Squadron, erd SFAB command team, unfurled the squadron colors in front of a crowd of a few dozen.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.