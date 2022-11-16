Nature in Lights opened to the public at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area here Friday, and for the first time, the Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation is hosting a food drive in conjunction with the popular holiday display.

Lisa Lorenz-Bass, program coordinator for the Fort Hood Outdoor Recreation Department, has been involved in all 26 years of Nature in Lights and is happy to welcome visitors to enjoy the five-and-a-half mile long display.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.