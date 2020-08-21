The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is seeking the public’s help in locating missing Fort Hood soldier Sgt. Elder N. Fernandes.
Fernandes, 23, was last seen by members of his unit on Monday at a residence in Killeen. He did not report to work the following day as scheduled. Additionally, his only known vehicle was located on base at his unit’s parking lot.
Fernandes is African American, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 133 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black Army physical training shirt and shorts with black, orange and yellow athletic shoes.
Information gathered from fellow soldiers so far indicate Fernandes may have left Fort Hood on his own accord.
He is a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.
A search for Fernandes is ongoing by Fort Hood soldiers, Army investigators, the Killeen Police Department and other state and local law enforcement agencies.
“We are very concerned about the welfare of this soldier and first and foremost we want to ensure he is okay,” Christopher Grey, the spokesman for Criminal Investigation Command, said in a release. “If someone out there has any information, regardless of how trivial you may think it is, we are asking you to contact us immediately.”
Residents can contact the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command Office at 254-287-2722, the Fort Hood military police desk at 254-287-4001 or contact their local police department.
Why are you reporting that he's African-American and why are you reporting that he was last seen in an Army PT uniform?
