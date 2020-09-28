Fort Hood officials have started a new operation to help “eradicate” suicide, sexual assault, sexual harassment and extremism in the Army.
Operation Pegasus Strength has been assigned to soldiers within the 1st Cavalry Division.
Each week a different battalion will participate in the round-robin style Operation Pegasus Strength, while also ensuring continued leader engagement throughout the year, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commander of the division, announced the initiation of Operation Pegasus Strength earlier this month during the division’s 99th birthday celebration.
“What this is about is building truly cohesive teams and giving the time and resources needed to really get to know each other,” Broadwater said. “We’ve been busy. We’ve been all over the world. Some are just getting back from Europe, some are just getting here, and we’re trying to form these cohesive teams each and every day. We really, really need to focus on our formations.”
The first battalion to do the training was 1st Squadron, 5th Cavalry Regiment, “Black Knights.”
Throughout the operation, troopers are assigned to 10-person squads and will engage in sexual harassment and assault response and prevention, or SHARP, training, inclusivity training, value of life training and a psychological exercise with certified behavioral health specialists, according to the release.
“The SHARP 360 Training Center is one stop required during Operation Pegasus Strength. It is an interactive training facility which is used for engagement training and is hands-on, scenario based,” the release said.
“This week is about us,” Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Kenny, the divisions’s top enlisted soldier told the 1st Squadron, 5th Cavalry Regiment. “Take the time to think about each other and make each other better. Take some time to reflect. Ask the questions, get to know each other a little better and find out what motivates you and your families. That’s the power of the First Team.”
