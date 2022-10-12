Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, better known as BOSS, hosted its Single Soldiers Fest here at Hood Stadium Sept. 30.
BOSS hosts many events for single soldiers throughout the year, but Single Soldier Fest is by far the largest event of the year.
This year’s event allowed soldiers to participate in several lawn games, including cornhole and team-based games such as basketball and volleyball. There was even a ping pong table in the middle of the field that soldiers could test their skills on.
In the stadium parking lot, soldiers could also enjoy carnival rides and games.
“This event is important because it helps with our mission of giving back to the single soldiers, single parents and geographical bachelors,” said Spc. Dallas Parker, BOSS president. “To give them an opportunity to get away for a little bit to try and help better handle their day-to-day stresses.”
Pfc. Desiree Brito, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and Spc. Railyn Vinson, 89th Military Police Brigade, were both excited to be a part of an event that reminds single soldiers that there is more to do at Fort Hood besides just work.
“Just getting everyone together, all the single soldiers, just to have a good time,” Brito said of the best part of the event. “It’s really nice and it’s all free. Who doesn’t like anything that’s free?”
Vinson agreed with Brito saying, “For single soldiers, everything is always about work so you kind of forget (that there is more to do than just work) sometimes.”
Though they were volunteering, they said they would have a chance to participate in the activities themselves and they were very excited to partake in the fun.
“They give us some free time to go explore and there’s so many activities,” Vinson said.
Brito and Vinson agreed that Single Soldier Fest is very important for single soldiers at Fort Hood because it provides a break from the hard work they do every day.
“We’re constantly working and we’re out in the field so much,” Brito said. “It’s a great way to boost morale and remember that there’s a life outside of hard work.”
