tree city

The U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood command team, Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall and Col. Chad R. Foster, join with other community leaders to plant a cedar elm tree in the Pollinator Sanctuary at Fort Hood on Nov. 8. The tree-planting ceremony also marked the 17th consecutive year the installation received the Tree City USA award from the Arbor Day Foundation. 

 (Christine Luciano, Fort Hood DPW Environmental)

The U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood command team, Directorate of Public Works officials and a representative from the Texas A&M Forest Service celebrated Texas Arbor Day with a tree dedication and proclamation signing ceremony at the Pollinator Sanctuary here Nov. 8.

“Our biologists, environmental professionals and community partners are a bridging element that brings together communities that make a difference and create lasting change not only in our environment but in our behaviors,” Col. Chad R. Foster, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood commander, said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.