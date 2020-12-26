One entry gate into Liberty Village, a Fort Hood housing area, is closed through 3 p.m. Jan. 3, Fort Hood officials announced on Facebook.
The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services has closed the gate on Roberts Road that intersects with Watercrest Road in Killeen.
“This closure is intended to decrease through-traffic traveling through the housing area and increase public safety during the holiday break,” the Facebook post said.
