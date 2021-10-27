Fort Hood retirees and military families can keep their smiles bright without having to go off post, thanks to the opening of a DOCS dental office at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Clear Creek shopping center.
Fort Hood Garrison commander Col. Chad Foster and DOCS CEO Dr. Larry Caplin joined Fort Hood Exchange general manager Chris Haefner in celebrating the grand opening of the dental office on Oct. 21. Country music performers the Josh Abbott Band performed live and signed autographs for shoppers.
“The convenience of dental services on post is a tremendous benefit to the Fort Hood community,” Haefner said. “The Exchange is committed to making life better for all who call Fort Hood home.”
In addition to retirees and military dependents, veterans with service-connected disabilities, Department of Defense civilians and other Common Access Card-holders can also visit the dental office.
Fort Hood has been identified as one of “the Big Four” posts that are remote, austere or facing quality-of-life challenges. U.S. Army Installation Management Command is the lead agent for implementing the myriad aspects of the initiative, and the Exchange has been working with IMCOM to make Fort Hood a better place to work and live.
Recent Exchange projects include renovating the Kouma Express, including adding a Slim Chickens restaurant; piloting a DoorDash partnership for on-post food delivery; and opening two new dining options at the III Corps Express. The Fort Hood Exchange is also planning to add a Hunt Brothers Pizza, a Freshens restaurant and a Bath & Body Works in the coming months.
The DOCS dental office has 19 operatory rooms and provides a wide range of services to include general dentistry, orthodontics, periodontics, endodontics and cosmetic. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m, and accepts all Tricare dental plans for beneficiaries, as well as the Federal Employee Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) and other insurances. For more information, call 254-423-9234.
