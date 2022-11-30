Sixty-seven soldiers, family members and veterans celebrated the culmination of all their hard work during the 2021-2022 Fort Hood graduation ceremony at Howze Auditorium here Nov. 17.

Graduates, donned in caps and gowns from 17 different colleges and universities, filed into the auditorium with pomp and circumstance as the 1st Cavalry Division Band played the graduation march of the same name.

