FORT HOOD — A new first sergeant has taken responsibility for the Headquarters Company in the 91st Engineers Battalion, which is part of 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team.
First Sgt. Casey Stege took responsibility from First Sgt. Raymond Collazo in the first change of responsibility ceremony within the brigade since coronavirus restrictions were put in place in March.
About 50 soldiers, wearing masks, attended the ceremony.
Stege has been in the Army for 15 years and he was already serving at Fort Hood with 1st Brigade’s 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment.
Collazo has also been in the Army for 15 years and he will be going to the Sergeant Majors Academy at Fort Bliss over the summer.
Collazo had been in his previous position for about a year.
“I think every leader hits a point where they feel it’s time for them to go and it’s usually right around the time that one- or two-year mark hits and just seeing all the hard work that the troopers put in and the accomplishments; it kinda gives that gratitude to move on,” Collazo said.
