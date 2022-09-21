First Cavalry Division soldier and Fort Hood Resident Vincent Simanu drove away from the All American Chevrolet in Killeen on Friday a very happy man. Simanu, along with his wife Ernestina Posala-Simanu, became the proud owners of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado after winning the truck in the Fort Hood Area Habitat For Humanity’s annual “Freedom Raffle” the same day they purchased their tickets.
“I really didn’t expect anything to happen,” Vincent Simanu said on Friday. “But I got the call and they said, ‘you won!’”
Winning with ticket 2477, Simanu purchased a five-pack of tickets for $100 on Sept. 10, the same day that the raffle winner would be announced at the Harker Heights Wine and Brew Fest. Simanu held five of a total 4,068 tickets. The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity is a section of Habitat for Humanity international, and supports residents in the Fort Hood and Central Texas area by building and renovating homes to sell at an affordable price. The organization is a registered nonprofit and receives the majority of its funding through smaller, community events like the Freedom Raffle.
“I think it’s important for people to know that we are self-sustained,” FHAHFH CEO Kristin Smith said Friday.
Smith explained that the proceeds from the tickets, which were sold for $20 each, will go towards building 20 homes, four of which will be for veteran families.
The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity has exploded in activity recently, and currently has the goal of building 50 homes, repair 50 homes, and clean up 10 neighborhoods in five years. To do so, the organization relies on local partnerships like the one it has with All American Chevrolet.
“It was an awesome opportunity to partner with Habitat,” Assistant Manager David Gowerd said. “We heard that a partner dropped out, so we decided to step up. A lot of dealerships get a bad rap with soldiers, but we aim to change that.”
Gowerd explained that the dealership, located at 1802 E. Central Texas Expressway, offered to sell the vehicle to the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity on a no-interest loan and to assume payments until the vehicle was raffled off.
Gowerd confirmed that the dealer intends to partner with the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity again next year.
