First Cavalry Division soldier and Fort Hood Resident Vincent Simanu drove away from the All American Chevrolet in Killeen on Friday a very happy man. Simanu, along with his wife Ernestina Posala-Simanu, became the proud owners of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado after winning the truck in the Fort Hood Area Habitat For Humanity’s annual “Freedom Raffle” the same day they purchased their tickets.

“I really didn’t expect anything to happen,” Vincent Simanu said on Friday. “But I got the call and they said, ‘you won!’”

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

