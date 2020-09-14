FORT HOOD — A division that has been on Fort Hood for over 40 years turned 99 years old on Sunday and held a celebration Monday morning.
The 1st Cavalry Division originated in 1921 at Fort Bliss and moved to Fort Hood in 1971.
To celebrate, members of the 1st Cavalry Horse Detachment presented a sabre to division commander Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, and he and other members of the division sliced through a birthday cake, an Army tradition.
During the ceremony, soldiers within the division were dressed in uniforms that had been worn throughout the division’s history, from 1921 to present day.
Broadwater spoke at the ceremony about the history of the division.
“Ninety-nine years ago today, the world’s most cohesive team was formed on the plains of West Texas. Today we call Fort Hood, Texas, home and we are proud to be the premiere armored formation on the planet,” Broadwater said.
Following the slicing of the cake, the first two slices went to the oldest soldier in the division, Staff Sgt. Glenn Hatfield, and the youngest soldier in the division, Pvt. Esteban Bonilla. Both soldiers helped the commander cut the cake with the sabre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.