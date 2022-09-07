engeniers

A test participant from the 59th Combat Engineer Company-Armored, 36th Engineer Brigade emplaces an XM204 Top Attack Munition, a new battlefield explosive at Fort Hood during an operational assessment. The XM204 is the Army’s newest explosive in soldier hands that will help engineers shape the battlefield. 

 (Photo by Mr. Tad Browning, Audiovisual Production Specialist, Test Documentation Team, U.S. Army Operational Test Command)

Engineer soldiers just completed testing the Army’s newest explosive that will help them shape the battlefield.

Sappers from the 59th Combat Engineer Company–Armored (CEC-A), 36th Engineer Brigade, learned how to employ the XM204 Top Attack Munition, the first of its kind in soldier hands.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.