Hundreds of people joined a livestream on Fort Hood’s Facebook page to ask questions to the installation’s garrison commander Col. Jason Wesbrock and his deputy commander Keith Gogas.
Addressing the visitations to Fort Hood, Wesbrock said the policy for entering post remains the same.
“We have not changed the access policy to Fort Hood,” Wesbrock said.
Later in the stream, Wesbrock said individuals can expect changes to some entry gates to post, beginning Friday. Three gates to Fort Hood will be closed completely, and one gate will have reduced hours.
Effective at 5 a.m. Friday, the following gates will be closed until further notice:
- Access Control Point 2A (State Highway 195)
- Access Control Point 14 (Old Copperas Cove Road)
- Access Control Point 21 (79th Street)
The 79th Street gate will open to outbound traffic only from 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
Access Control Point 5 (East Range Road) will now operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.
For employees who are essential personnel and have a spouse who is on active duty, questions were raised about child care.
Wesbrock said people in that situation should contact the spouse’s chain of command and their own supervisors to see what can be done.
“There have been allocations made for units to do flexible work schedules and such for active-duty members,” Wesbrock said.
One child development center (Meadows) is accepting children of mission essential employees, but the priority is for children of first responders and medical employees, Gogas said.
An application can be filled out by other mission essential employees, but the application must be approved by a colonel or Department of the Army civilian with a rank GS-15 in order to receive child care, Gogas said during the stream.
Of the other several questions that came through on the stream, some were addressed by Department of Defense civilian employees whose relocations had been temporarily halted and their families were living in hotels.
Gogas addressed those questions by advising the employees to continue to work and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety as well as the safety of their family.
Gogas said no date has been determined for when the relocations can resume.
“We have to expect that this will continue for some time — maybe a month, maybe longer,” Gogas said during the virtual town hall.
