Fort Hood celebrated soldiers, veterans, family members and civilians who recently earned their academic certificates and degrees during Fort Hood’s 25th Annual Consolidated Graduation Recognition Ceremony on Nov. 17 at Howze Auditorium on Fort Hood.
Representatives from five colleges attended the ceremony to celebrate the 65 graduates attending the event.
Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Beck, deputy commander general of maneuver, III Armored Corps, gave the commencement address at the ceremony and congratulated the graduates.
“I understand the value of continuing your education and taking the individual initiative to challenge yourself,” Beck said. “You’ve earned this, and you’ve earned today’s accolades.”
Sgt. Isaac Sam, 418th Transportation Company, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, gave the student address. Sam received a master of science degree in public administration from Regent University.
“I want to share with you three simple tasks that led me to achieve where I am today, “ Sam said. “Set goals, continue learning and time management.”
After crossing the stage and receiving their respective certificates, the graduates were asked to stand and face the audience.
The auditorium filled with the sound of applause as the graduates moved their tassels from the right to the left side of their caps, signaling their journey from student to graduate and the beginning of their next journey.
