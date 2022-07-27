More than half a century after retiring from the Army, a Vietnam veteran received a long-overdue presentation of three medals inside the III Armored Corps and Fort Hood Headquarters July 14.

Retired 1st Sgt. D.W. Kieff, now 95 and residing in Harker Heights, with his wife Linda, retired from the Army in Fort Lewis, Washington in January 1969. At the time of his retirement, he had never been presented with the Republic of Vietnam Service Medal, nor the Bronze Star Medal he earned in 1967. His Korean Service Medal, or mention of his tour to Korea, was also absent on his retirement discharge form, or DD 214.

