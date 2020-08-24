Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has expanded its virtual health services and become the top user among military treatment facilities.
“A significant number of CRDAMC patients prefer the convenience of face-to-face discussions with their clinicians from the setting of their choice,” Col. Richard Malish, CRDAMC commander, said Monday in a news release from Fort Hood. “Even so, virtual healthcare offers more than convenience. It frees our clinical teams from time-intensive requirements, increasing their capacity to meet more patient needs. By leveraging the efficiency of virtual care we can now expand on prevention efforts and offer urgent care access.”
The concept of using virtual health services to manage healthcare needs is not a new one. CRDAMC also leads the Department of Defense in patient utilization of the Tricare online portal application and internet-based secure messaging, according to the news release.
“Based on patient feedback we rapidly embraced video visits as the best means to replace traditional face-to-face appointments for most routine care appointments. This still allowed for an optimal patient-provider connection, minimized risk to the patient and diminished the potential for a care gap due to disrupted operations,” Lt. Col. Garrett Meyers, the chief of the Department of Family and Community Medicine, said. “It was a huge task to get all clinics up and running in such a short time. After analyzing capabilities of all clinics, we identified what resources were needed, how we could leverage regulatory changes to policies and developed solutions to overcome any challenges.”
Meyers said they looked at using existing hardware — laptops, cellular phones and tablets — wherever possible. But they found that some of the current laptop or desktop computers or the available wifi services weren’t able to give the functional connection they needed, according to the news release.
“So we procured or repurposed tablets and smartphones and expanded wifi access to ensure clinicians could conduct hassle-free video visits using approved DHA platforms Google Duo, VA Video Connect, or Facetime,” Meyers said.
Meyers added that they created a tiger team that rotated to all primary care clinics to ensure everyone on staff could operate the equipment and troubleshoot any connection problems, according to the release.
“We sought continual feedback from patients along the way, too, to ensure we were meeting our patients’ expectations, Meyers said.
