U.S. Army Forces Command is holding the Army’s inaugural “Best Squad Competition” at the FORSCOM level here Aug. 15-19 as nine of the Army’s most formidable squads compete from around the country.
The squads will compete in various challenging events all over Fort Hood, testing their physical and mental toughness and ability to work as a team. The squads have been in competition for months at local level competitions. The winner competes at the Department of the Army level in September.
