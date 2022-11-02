Two dozen future garrison command teams, representing 21 Army garrisons, made the trip to Fort Hood from Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston as part of the United States Army Installation Management Command Garrison Pre-Command Course.

The two-week course provides new Army garrison leaders with tips and best practices on how to succeed in their new roles. The course focuses on developing the skills needed to lead an Army garrison, including budgeting, human resources and operations management.

