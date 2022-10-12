Hundreds of Fort Hood residents gathered here at Hood Stadium Oct. 4 for the annual National Night Out event hosted by Fort Hood Family Housing.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to the National Association of Town Watch. The event, which is held on the first Tuesday of October in Texas, features a variety of activities designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit and build relationships between residents and law enforcement.

