Dressed in a fancy red suit with Santa Claus all over it, 3-year-old Lorenzo Moran’s jaw dropped as he helped the III Corps and Fort Hood command team light up the night sky over the installation here Dec. 3.
Jumping in excitement after seeing the red, white and blue lights turn on, Lorenzo high-fived Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, III Corps and Fort Hood command sergeant major, before racing back to his mom, screaming, “Yeah!”
“He thought it was amazing,” Sgt. 1st Class Jacqueline Lopez, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, said about her son’s reaction. “He was super excited. We all felt so special and loved the songs and how very well put together the event was.”
Now in its 61st year of illuminating the Great Place, the annual ceremony has featured the 50-foot, 9,000 light Christmas tree since 2018.
“I’m thankful for the community of Fort Hood and all of its diversity – people from all around the nation and the world coming together to make this a great place,” Chaplain (Col.) Darren Chester, chaplain of U.S. Army Garrison–Fort Hood, said during the welcome and invocation. “May we, all of one accord, celebrate this special season. May we reach out to our neighbor and care for one another.”
Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of U.S. Army Garrison–Fort Hood, who served as host of the tree lighting ceremony, said that while everything is not back to normal yet, they are making big strides in going back to normal.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, the event was limited to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The annual event drew a large crowd, with approximately 50 attending in person, and approximately 2,700 more watching live on social media.
“It’s great to see everyone out here,” Foster said.
The garrison commander thanked Fort Hood families and the community for making Fort Hood a fantastic place to live, work and play. He also thanked the Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works and Dominion Energy for putting up the giant tree.
“A 50-foot tall tree with 9,000 lights,” Foster added. “It’s a pretty difficult proposition to put that thing up.”
Festivities included Christmas carols, special music from the Comanche Chapel Gospel Choral Group, hot cocoa and, of course, the tree lighting. Before the official lighting, Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commanding general, invited everyone celebrating a birthday to come up. After the birthday song, Lorenzo and Kylee Mohr, 9-year-old daughter of Staff Sgt. Adam Mohr, 3rd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, helped the command team flip the giant candy cane switch. The two children were selected by Fort Hood Family Housing to participate in the tree lighting.
The night could not be complete without a visit from the big man in red himself. Santa Claus arrived in style with an escort by the 1st Cavalry Division’s Horse Cav. Detachment.
Following the official tree lighting ceremony, families were invited to meet Santa and children let him know their greatest Christmas wishes.
“As time passes during this season of joy and peace,” Chester said, “let us be reminded of the greatest of all gifts, love – love for you and love for one another.”
