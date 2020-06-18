FORT HOOD — Other units have joined 3rd Cavalry Regiment in searching for missing soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.
Soldiers from the 74th Multi-Bridge Reconnaissance Company, 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade joined the searches in training areas near 3rd Cavalry Regiment Wednesday and Thursday, Fort Hood officials said in a news release Thursday evening.
Previous searches have included regiment buildings, barracks, fields, training areas, lakes, and trails across Fort Hood.
Fort Hood announced earlier Thursday that it is beginning an investigation into allegations that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed before she went missing from the post in April.
The 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, Col. Ralph Overland, has appointed an investigating team led by a senior investigating officer to conduct a commander’s investigation, referred to as an “AR 15-6 Investigation”, according to a news release from Fort Hood on Thursday.
Guillen is assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment and has been missing from her unit since April 22.
An AR 15-6 Investigation is the Army’s standard method of investigation and is used to collect and analyze facts and make recommendations based on those facts.
The investigating officer will gather the evidence, thoroughly and impartially consider it, and make findings and recommendations, according to the release. Once the investigation is complete, the officer will present the findings and recommendations to Overland for his review.
“I opened an investigation concerning the information provided by the Guillen Family that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was harassed prior to her disappearance,” Overland said. “I take allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation.”
“The 3rd Cavalry Regiment continues to aggressively search for Pfc. Guillen and will not stop until we find her,” Overland said.
CID is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information leading to the whereabouts of Vanessa Guillen. The League of United Latin American Citizens has offered to match the $25,000 reward making the total reward $50,000.
Tom Rheinlander, Fort Hood’s Public Affairs Office director, reiterated, “We encourage anyone who may have information, no matter how minor, that could help in the safe return of Vanessa Guillen to please call CID agents at 254-495-7767 and share that information with them.”
CID agents also can be contacted online at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html. The person providing information can remain anonymous. All credible leads are being investigated.
There have been two protests held at the corner of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue and another protest will be held by the LULAC Friday at the same intersection.
The Killeen branch, LULAC Herencia No. 4297, is hosting a drive-thru and pick-up fundraiser barbecue in Killeen Saturday.
The barbecue is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 E. Ave. E, Killeen, according to a post on the branch’s Facebook page.
Plates include brisket, chicken or sausage and include rice, beans, bread and jalapenos. Plates cost $10 each.
All funds raised from the barbecue will go toward the family of the missing soldier to relieve the burden of travel costs from Houston, lodging costs and legal fees, said AnaLuisa Tapia, district director of LULAC.
Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
