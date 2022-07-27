For over two years now, the Pregnancy Postpartum Physical Training (P3T) program has been suspended due to COVID-19 complications. Starting this July, the program has returned to Abrams Physical Fitness Center here on Fort Hood.
On July 21, III Armored Corps leaders gathered at Abrams to host a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the return of one of Fort Hood’s most valuable programs. Those in attendance included the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command commanding general Sean Davis, among other distinguished guests.
“We’re hoping that Gen. Davis will help us bring some eyes back to the program,” said 1st Lt. Jeffrey Robbins, the III Armored Corps P3T program manager.
The P3T program is a mandatory physical training program for all soldiers who become pregnant and up to 180 days postpartum.
“As of right now, we only have a 26% enrollment rate when we should be at 100,” said Robbins. “We’re hoping that this ceremony will help us spread the word about P3T’s return here at Fort Hood.”
The P3T program was designed for pregnant and postpartum soldiers, providing them with both educational classes and specialized fitness sessions. Each session includes a combination of balance and coordination, muscular strength and endurance, cardiovascular activity and flexibility.
When a soldier is enrolled in P3T, they will perform physical training four days a week and participate in one day of educational training. The physical training sessions are led and supervised by professionals that specialize in training pregnant and postpartum soldiers.
Before returning to Abrams, classes were held at two separate locations, creating some confusion for soldiers in the program. But now that there is one single location for everyone to conduct their training at, morale is at an all-time high, said Robbins.
The P3T program offers a variety of other resources including stress management, car seat safety classes and postpartum budgeting, to name a few.
“We wanted to create a well-rounded program that gives soldiers the opportunity to return better than when they came in,” said Robbins.
P3T has been proven to reduce injury rates and lessen physical discomforts and stress during pregnancy, labor and delivery. If you or someone you know has any additional questions about the P3T program, you can reach out to 1st Lt. Jeffrey Robbins at 254-368-9196 for more information.
