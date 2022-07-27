220721-A-RY829-0004

The Pregnancy Postpartum Physical Training (P3T) program team gather to celebrate the return of Fort Hood's P3T program at Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Jul. 21. The program was recently reinstated after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 complications. 

 (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Richard Barnes)

For over two years now, the Pregnancy Postpartum Physical Training (P3T) program has been suspended due to COVID-19 complications. Starting this July, the program has returned to Abrams Physical Fitness Center here on Fort Hood.

On July 21, III Armored Corps leaders gathered at Abrams to host a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the return of one of Fort Hood’s most valuable programs. Those in attendance included the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command commanding general Sean Davis, among other distinguished guests.

