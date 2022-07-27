COPPERAS COVE — The number: 469,170 pieces of paper. This is the amount Hettie Halstead Elementary Student Council members collected resulting in 5,212.90 pounds of recyclables in a 30-day period as they competed in the Fort Hood Annual Recycle Bowl, part of Fort Hood’s Youth Environmental Ambassadors! Program.
“It was really fun, and I loved participating in the recycle bowl for my community,” fourth grader Zoey Hogan said.
Students picked up classroom recycling weekly including in the library, offices and all common areas, weighing the amount and recording it for the competition. Competing against both public and private schools in the nine districts surrounding Fort Hood, Hettie Halstead Elementary captured first place in the contest and was presented with a plaque made from recycled glass and a cash award.
“At times, it is tough having all these responsibilities, but it’s worth it being able to help the earth,” said fifth grader Michael Coughlin.
The school participated in multiple initiatives of the YEA! program, including the Lights Out Lunch where the lights are turned out in the lunchroom to save energy; collected used notebooks through the Beyond the Writing contest; and school beautification where student council members picked up trash throughout the school grounds quarterly and decorated the front sidewalks with encouraging messages and pictures. Hettie Halstead Elementary also had four students, Savion Solomon, Kaybriegh Busby, Mila Wagner, and Izaiah Price, who won the annual Fort Hood YEA! Recycle Poster Contest. The students’ artwork will be featured in a 2023 monthly calendar produced by the Fort Hood Environmental Services Division.
“These challenges helped our student council members to take charge and sharpen their leadership game,” said student council adviser Swantje Drayton.
New initiatives have been added to the YEA! program to include schools collecting pop tabs from aluminum cans and collecting various plastics in conjunction with the annual school beautification challenge.
Juggling the different contests throughout the school year in addition to maintaining good grades and participating in extracurricular activities requires the students to develop strong time management skills.
“It’s good to keep the earth clean for future generations,” said fifth grader Savion Soloman. “No matter how hard it is, keep going for your goals.”
Copperas Cove ISD has placed in the top three schools for the Recycle Bowl four times in the past five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.