COPPERAS COVE — The number: 469,170 pieces of paper. This is the amount Hettie Halstead Elementary Student Council members collected resulting in 5,212.90 pounds of recyclables in a 30-day period as they competed in the Fort Hood Annual Recycle Bowl, part of Fort Hood’s Youth Environmental Ambassadors! Program.

“It was really fun, and I loved participating in the recycle bowl for my community,” fourth grader Zoey Hogan said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.