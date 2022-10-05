VIERA, Florida — The GI Janes, a women’s military team, took fifth place overall with a 2-2 record in the Women’s Division of the annual United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Military World Tournament for slow pitch softball Sept. 21 to 25.

The tournament, along with others across the country, was created specifically for service members, dependents and retirees; divisions included Men’s Military A, Men’s Military B, Military Over 40, Military Over 50, Military Mixed and Women’s Military. The military started in tournament play with USSSA in 1990.

