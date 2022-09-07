santas workshop

Those wishing to volunteer with Santa’s Workshop, or donate, contact them through their website, or email them at volunteer@forthoodsantasworkshop.com

 Graphic courtesy Fort Hood Santa's Workshop

While Christmas Day may still be months away, Sept. 1 is the first day for military families in need here to fill out their online applications with Santa’s Workshop.

Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization on post, has been in operation since 1998. They support active duty military members and their families stationed at Fort Hood. Last year, the organization helped more than 3,000 children.

