American Legion Post No. 573 doubled their contribution from last year $18,000 to $37,090.50. But, not satisfied with that total, Post Commander Ray Cote said, “I’ll take it to a nice round number--$40,000.

On Sunday, Cote spoke on behalf of the Harker Heights post whose pockets ran deep during this, the 13th year of the Reindeer Express. A motorcycle ride which is held each year to aid the non-profit organization, Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization on post, has been in operation since 1998. They support active duty military members and their families stationed at Fort Hood. Last year, the organization assisted about 1,700 children. This year, organizers put the total at about 1,800. Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop is an organization that insures children of active-duty military families have a very merry Christmas.

